Constellation tackles big data and blockchain with the U.S. Air Force

Constellation Network Inc., a San Francisco based technology and blockchain company signed a working contract with the United States Air Force (USAF). The contract is part of the USAF SBIR Phase I program that provides the rails to a solution fully integrated with Air Force constituents.

USAF STATEMENT - "AFRL and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research process in an attempt to speed up the experience, broaden the pool of potential applicants and decrease bureaucratic overhead. Beginning in SBIR 18.2, and now in 19.2, the Air Force has begun offering 'Special' SBIR topics that are faster, leaner and open to a broader range of innovations."

"It's a match at the right time with the right partner," agrees Benjamin Diggles, VP of Business Development at Constellation. He confirms: "the USAF has a multitude of data sources like drones, planes, and satellites that need to be secured. Clean and consolidated data that can be queried instantly is a big need within the defense apparatus."

Constellation's technology will help securely unlock traditionally siloed and non-accessible data and data sources. This is commonly referred to as Multi-Domain Command and Control (MDC2) at the U.S. Air Force.

Multi-domain, cross-service stakeholders are disbursed, disconnected and complicated and the data created by each domain is either non-accessible or requires significant manpower to handle data forensics, planning, and collection. Constellation will create a leap in the USAF's current capabilities with a focus on the agile interoperability of both legacy and future data types. It is a scalable and secure approach to Big Data processing while enabling the merging of legacy system data with existing cloud infrastructure data. As such, Constellation provides decentralized security not only to Air Force data pipelines, with encryption, but also creates audit trails and a live overview of the status of any data source.

Constellation is one of the unique technologies attempting to bridge the gap of real-world adoption for blockchain technologies by enterprise and business use cases. More specifically, Benjamin Jorgensen the Constellation's CEO comments, "While people aren't buying blockchain off of shelves, government organizations have the opportunity to drive innovation." Jorgensen states, "The move by the United States Government to work with early-stage businesses and early innovation shows a massive shift by the public sector to be leaders in revolutionizing existing infrastructures by adopting new technologies that protect consumers' privacy, while tackling futuristic visions of the connected world and joining the private sector in the $50B industry of big data."

Constellation is poised to become an influential player in this market. The recent attacks on centralized systems like Equifax, Visa and the IRS, underscore the need for a new approach in handling Big Data across enterprises and governments. "Every organization has big data needs and challenges," says Jorgensen and he adds, "This is just the first of a series of in-depth partnerships with commercial and government entities to deliver fully integrated and productized blockchain solutions."

Constellation providing infrastructure tools for an open decentralized data marketplace and an enterprise-grade software solution for data provenance and integrity. It's secure, cost-effective, scalable, and easy to integrate. Furthermore, Constellation provides data dependency graphs on a decentralized DAG (directed acyclic graph) network - an evolution of existing blockchain technologies. The solution not only secures data pipelines through encryption but creates an audit trail of data downstream to enable a live overview of the status of any data source.

