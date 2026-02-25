Constellis' AMK9 to Donate K9 Officer to Currituck County Sheriff's Office

MOYOCK, N.C., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMK9 , a Constellis company and a leading provider of highly trained working dogs, today announced it will donate a fully trained K9 officer to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) K9 Unit.

"DAX", a 20-month-old Belgian Malinois, joined his new handler, Deputy Eanes, and has begun training at the Constellis Training Center. DAX will officially join the Currituck County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit next month, following completion of training and certification.

"After losing two important members of our K9 team last year, DAX will help us move forward with renewed strength," said CCSO Chief Deputy, Jeff Walker. "Our dogs play an essential role in protecting the public and we're truly grateful to AMK9 for providing a well-trained partner who will support our community."

AMK9 training will prepare DAX for the demands of patrol and detection work. During the 6-week course, he will learn high-level proficiency in areas like narcotics detection, tracking, article searches, and handler protection. This development includes building the necessary relationship with his handler, Deputy Eanes. Once certified, DAX is ready to step into service to support critical operations ranging from narcotics detection to field response.

"K9 teams are vital to community safety," said Bill Chipman, Senior Director of K9 Operations, AMK9. "As a long-standing member of this community, AMK9 is proud to stand alongside Currituck County to provide a highly capable K9 officer to support their mission."

Currituck County, North Carolina covers more than 540 square miles. The region includes large waterways and multiple jurisdictional boundaries, making highly trained K9 teams an especially valuable resource for effective policing and emergency response. Currituck County Sheriff's Office

About AMK9

AMK9, a Constellis company, is recognized worldwide for its highly specialized working dog programs, supporting federal agencies, law enforcement partners, and international clients with expertly trained K9 teams. Through rigorous training, and unwavering commitment, AMK9 enhances operational readiness and mission success for partners across complex environments. AMK9 training facilities are located at the Constellis flagship training center in Moyock, North Carolina, a 3,700-acre private training facility supporting commercial and defense customers with tailored training and advanced educational capabilities. Constellis Training Center

About Constellis

Constellis is a global leader in integrated security, training, and risk management solutions. Merging unmatched expertise with advanced technology, we protect people, infrastructure, and operations in the world's most complex environments. Our highly skilled professionals are driven by a commitment to excellence, compliance, and integrity, delivering mission-critical support with confidence and precision. As a trusted partner across industries, domains, and geographies, Constellis empowers customers to secure mission success.

SOURCE Constellis