Orion Nuclear Energy Corporation and Constellis Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Security Standards for Nuclear and Critical Infrastructure

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Nuclear Energy Corporation and Constellis have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on integrating security by design into advanced nuclear energy projects and critical infrastructure, the companies announced today.

Under the MoU, the companies will explore collaboration to integrate Constellis' LEXSO™ (Layered Extended Security Operations) platform and broader security capabilities into Orion Nuclear's portfolio of commercial-scale advanced nuclear power projects.

The effort is aimed at embedding modern security architectures into nuclear and high value infrastructure from project inception through operations. Addressing the growing demand for resilient, integrated protection of mission critical assets, this MoU also extends integrated security to commercial and government infrastructure to include data centers, advanced manufacturing, military installations, universities, and airports where resilient power and secure operations are mission critical.

"Advanced nuclear power is increasingly being deployed with some of the world's most critical digital and industrial assets," said John Aycoth, Chairman and CEO of Orion Nuclear Energy Corporation. "This collaboration reinforces our commitment to robust, modern security architectures built into our projects from day one, supporting both national security priorities and commercial resilience."

"LEXSO™ is developed on decades of experience protecting complex, high-risk environments to deploy integrated sensors, data and AI that give operators real-time situational awareness," said Daniel Gelston, Constellis CEO. "Working with Orion Nuclear is an opportunity to rapidly advance the platform, evolve critical requirements, and sharpen human decision-making in complex environments."

As part of the collaboration, Orion Nuclear and Constellis plan to work together across multiple development and deployment areas, including:

Lifecycle security by design for projects, including construction, operations, and decommissioning

for projects, including construction, operations, and decommissioning Evaluation and potential deployment of the LEXSO™ platform to deliver real-time situational awareness and integrated command and control.

to deliver real-time situational awareness and integrated command and control. Joint security risk and vulnerability assessments with planning for protective services and operational readiness

with planning for protective services and operational readiness Demonstrations, pilot deployments, and tabletop exercises to validate security concepts of operations

About Orion Nuclear Energy Corporation

Orion Nuclear is a global developer of non-carbon, clean energy solutions for commercial-scale projects for advanced, small modular reactors (SMRs) and micro-modular reactors (MMRs), specializing in the colocation of nuclear energy with high-value industries such as data centers, advanced manufacturing, military bases, universities, and airports. Find out more at orionnuclear.com.

About Constellis

Constellis is a global leader in integrated security, training, and risk management solutions. Merging unmatched expertise with advanced technology, we protect people, infrastructure, and operations in the world's most complex environments. Our highly skilled professionals are driven by a commitment to excellence, compliance, and integrity, delivering mission-critical support with confidence and precision. As a trusted partner across industries, domains, and geographies, Constellis empowers customers to secure mission success. Find out more at constellis.com .

