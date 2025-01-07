Constellis Group Awarded OASIS+ Unrestricted IDIQ Contract

News provided by

Constellis

Jan 07, 2025, 08:27 ET

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of advanced security solutions and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that Centerra, a Constellis company, was awarded a contract under the GSA One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) program.

"This contract award reflects our expertise and our ability to deliver global integrated services to our federal customers," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "We are proud to see the Constellis Group awarded the opportunity to continue to provide our clients with services ranging from traditional facilities support through integrated, cross-domain security solutions through this Best In Class contract."

OASIS+ offers Constellis a ten-year period of performance to provide customers across the federal government with facilities-related services including management and advisory, technical and engineering, intelligence, and logistics.

About Constellis

Constellis provides end-to-end facilities, risk management, and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure. Operating globally and based in Herndon, Virginia, our employees bring unparalleled dedication and passion for creating a safer world while upholding the highest standards of compliance, quality, and integrity. Constellis' solutions include logistics and life support, technical services, contingency operations, UAV and counter UAV services, advanced training, K-9, emergency response, fleet maintenance, construction, background investigations, and tailored unique capabilities to support a wide variety of mission requirements. At Constellis, our number one priority is securing customers' success.

SOURCE Constellis

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Noah Teates Joins Constellis as Chief Strategy Officer

Noah Teates Joins Constellis as Chief Strategy Officer

Constellis, a global provider of advanced security and mission support services, announced today that Noah Teates has joined the company as Chief...
Constellis Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Gold Designation

Constellis Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Gold Designation

Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Contracts

Contracts

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics