Construct3D 2018 Opens for Registration, Announces Keynotes

The second annual event reunites co-founders Lizabeth Arum and Matt Griffin (Ultimaker), and Chip Bobbert (Duke University), with co-founding sponsors Ultimaker, Duke University, Autodesk, and other allies. The event will feature workshops, panels, and presentations across a variety of critical tracks, including architecture, design, digital scanning, drones, social justice, innovation, health and medicine, libraries, makerspaces, and more.

The all-star lineup of keynote presenters includes:

Higher Education: Jessica Rosenkrantz & Jesse Louis-Rosenberg - Founders of Nervous System, a generative design studio that works at the intersection of science, art, and technology. It employs computer simulation to generate designs and digital fabrication to realize products.

- Founders of Nervous System, a generative design studio that works at the intersection of science, art, and technology. It employs computer simulation to generate designs and digital fabrication to realize products. K-12 Education: Larry Rosenstock - CEO and founding principal of High Tech High, a network of thirteen K -12 public charter schools in California focused on project-based learning, and president of the High Tech High Graduate School of Education. Rosenstock previously directed the New Urban High School Project of the U.S. Department of Education, was president of the Price Charitable Fund, served as a lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education , and was a visiting associate professor at UC Berkeley School of Education.

- CEO and founding principal of High Tech High, a network of -12 public charter schools in focused on project-based learning, and president of the High Tech High Graduate School of Education. Rosenstock previously directed the New Urban High School Project of the U.S. Department of Education, was president of the Price Charitable Fund, served as a lecturer at the , and was a visiting associate professor at UC Berkeley School of Education. Informal Education: George Hart – Former research professor at Stony Brook University and an interdisciplinary sculptor, mathematician, computer scientist, and educator. Hart is a pioneer in using computer technology and 3D printing in the design and fabrication of sculpture. Examples of his artwork can be seen at major universities, such as MIT , U.C. Berkeley , Duke University , Princeton University , and Stony Brook University.

Additional featured speakers include Deanne Bell of Future Engineers, Tom Gray of Make48, Dr. Bon Ku, Assistant Dean for Health and Design at Thomas Jefferson University, Christopher B. Williams, Ph.D. of Virginia Tech, Grace Jun of Open Style Lab, and several renowned professors from Georgia Tech.

"Construct3D is an amazing platform for educators, students, and academic institutions to share their latest research and in-field experiences, while strongly encouraging action and collaboration for all attendees," said Lizabeth Arum, conference co-chair and educational strategist at Ultimaker. "We can't wait to bring the audience an even bigger and better conference this year, leaving them feeling inspired to spread the continued adoption of 3D printing in education around the world."

