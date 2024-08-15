ConstructConnect Announces Buck Brody as President & CEO

Matt Strazza to lead Frontline Education as President & CEO; Mike DiChiara to replace Brody as ConstructConnect CFO

CINCINNATI, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConstructConnect, a leading provider of software solutions for the construction industry, announced today that company Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Buck Brody will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective Monday, August 26. Matt Strazza, ConstructConnect's current President and CEO, will transition within the Roper Technologies portfolio to become President and CEO of Frontline Education, which provides administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12. Following the transition, Mike DiChiara, ConstructConnect's Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis, will become ConstructConnect's new CFO.

ConstructConnect incoming President & CEO Buck Brody.

Since 2018, Buck Brody has served as Chief Financial Officer of ConstructConnect, a role in which he oversees the Finance and Accounting, Data Analytics, Sales Operations, Go to Market Systems and Content Acquisition teams. Prior to joining ConstructConnect, he led the Finance, Administrative, and Data Science teams at Roper Technologies' DAT business, a SaaS platform connecting freight brokers with trucking capacity. Buck also led the Finance team at Roper Technologies' Inovonics business, a leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks for commercial and life safety applications.

"We are excited to congratulate Buck on his new role as ConstructConnect's new President and CEO and applaud Matt as he transitions to President and CEO of Frontline Education," said Jeff Paulsen, Roper Technologies Senior Vice President, Group Executive. "Thanks to their efforts, ConstructConnect has seen a strong march of improved financial results and bookings momentum, as well as increased internal investment in AI. We are confident that Buck's outstanding leadership, commitment to operational rigor, and focus on our customers will guide the next chapter of ConstructConnect's growth."

"I am honored to lead such a talented and dedicated team. ConstructConnect has a history of delivering market leading project information and takeoff software to the commercial construction industry," said Buck Brody. "With impressive talent and experience across our Executive Leadership Team and partnership from Roper Technologies, I know that we can continue to build a high-performance culture in which our team members deliver their best work to serve our customers and industry partners."

"It has been a privilege to lead ConstructConnect and I am incredibly proud of the company's many accomplishments to date," said Matt Strazza. "We have seen consistent growth driven by our impressive customers, exceptional culture, and great team. During my time at ConstructConnect, Buck has been an invaluable partner with deep institutional and industry experience, and I am confident that the company will continue to excel under his leadership."

About ConstructConnect

At ConstructConnect, our software solutions provide the information that construction professionals need to start every project on a solid foundation. For more than 100 years, our keen insights and market intelligence have empowered commercial firms, building product manufacturers, trade contractors, and architects to make data-driven decisions, streamline preconstruction workflows, and maximize their productivity. Our newest offerings – including our comprehensive, AI-assisted software – help our clients find, bid, and win more projects. Visit ConstructConnect.com to learn more.

About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

