ConstructConnect Certified as a Great Place to Work in Canada®

TORONTO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConstructConnect, a leading provider of construction information and technology in North America, has been certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada, following an independent analysis by the globally-recognized Great Place to Work® Institute Canada.

ConstructConnect's Great Place to Work® certification is based on direct feedback from team members, provided as part of an extensive anonymous survey about workplace experience. It also takes into account the company's industry-leading benefits and paid time off programs, community outreach, professional development, and company initiatives including:

Paid Volunteer Time

Early Departure Fridays

Fitness Reimbursement Program

"This is a very proud accomplishment for ConstructConnect," said Mark Casaletto, President of ConstructConnect Canada. "To be among the top-ranked organizations in Canada is a true testament to the level of pride our team members have in their jobs and the company. We have always believed ConstructConnect to be a great place to work, so for team members to affirm this in their feedback is a great honour."

Central to this certification is the Great Place to Work® Trust Model©, used to assess the employee experience. ConstructConnect exceeded the survey benchmark by more than 20 percent, achieving high scores within each dimension of the Trust Model©:

Credibility

Respect

Fairness

Pride

Camaraderie

"Becoming a 'best place to work' has been a stated goal of our company for nearly five years," said Julie Storm, Chief People Officer at ConstructConnect. "It is not an easy feat to achieve but our Canadian offices, with their culture of high trust, communication and collaboration, have made this a reality for us. We could not be more proud of their accomplishment."

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect provides preconstruction solutions for the non-residential market in the US and Canada offering the most robust project information, powering the largest network of users, and providing leading takeoff and estimating software. We connect the entire construction industry – general contractors, subcontractors, building product manufacturers, designers, architects, and project owners – as ConstructConnect is the one place where people connect and confidently evaluate, choose, and prepare projects before they build. ConstructConnect is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by Fortune magazine and The Globe & Mail. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

