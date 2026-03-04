ConstructConnect Named 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner

CINCINNATI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ConstructConnect, a leading provider of software solutions for the construction industry, has received the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA) for employee engagement. This award recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

Gallup found that ConstructConnect continues to set the standard for building a thriving, high-performance culture where employees feel valued, heard, and equipped to do their best work.

"This award reflects the talent and commitment of our entire team," said Chief People Officer Scott Conklin. "Our people don't just show up to work. They show up engaged, connected, and doing work that matters. That's what our culture is built on."

Gallup's research consistently shows that organizations that prioritize both people and performance are better positioned for long-term success. Gallup's meta-analysis on team engagement and performance is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 3.3 million employees in 347 organizations across 53 industries and 90 countries. Highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers on important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, wellbeing and organizational citizenship.

At ConstructConnect, our software solutions provide the information that construction professionals need to start every project on a solid foundation. For more than 100 years, our keen insights and market intelligence have empowered commercial firms, building product manufacturers, trade contractors, and architects to make data-driven decisions, streamline preconstruction workflows, and maximize their productivity. Our newest offerings – including our comprehensive, AI-assisted software – help our clients find, bid, and win more projects.

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

