ConstructConnect Named a 2024 Technology Top Workplace

CINCINNATI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConstructConnect, a leading provider of software solutions for the construction industry, announced today that it has been named to Energage's 2024 Technology Top Workplaces list. Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. The list is based on anonymous employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, an organization that helps build engagement and brand employers of choice.

"ConstructConnect's commitment to a People First culture is a defining feature of our workplace and empowers our team members to show up more effectively for each other and our customers," said President & CEO Matt Strazza. "We are honored to be recognized for that People First culture as a Technology Top Workplace, especially as this recognition is based on feedback from our team."

The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. Details about how ConstructConnect builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About ConstructConnect

At ConstructConnect, our software solutions provide the information that construction professionals need to start every project on a solid foundation. For more than 100 years, our keen insights and market intelligence have empowered commercial firms, building product manufacturers, trade contractors, and architects to make data-driven decisions, streamline preconstruction workflows, and maximize their productivity. Our newest offerings – including our comprehensive, AI-assisted software – help our clients find, bid, and win more projects. Visit ConstructConnect.com to learn more.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit Energage.com or TopWorkplaces.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE ConstructConnect