Construction Advances at Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Winter Park will be a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Ideally located at 1501 Glendon Parkway, the community will boast a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"We are privileged to have established partnerships with forward-thinking, community-minded businesses, such as Titan, and Walker and Company," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Through our cohesive efforts and demand for quality, we look forward to providing exceptional service, care and amenities for seniors at Watercrest Winter Park."

With multiple senior living projects in development throughout the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities. This is the second senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and Titan Development. Their first project, Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care is preparing to welcome residents this fall.

"Watercrest Senior Living Group is a top tier operator and known for building the right product in the right markets. Titan is fortunate to be partnering with Marc, Joanie and their entire team on this best in class infill opportunity in a dynamite market like Winter Park," said Drew Dolan, Fund Manager at Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I). "Watercrest picked a phenomenal site for senior living and has created an exciting project that will fill a much-needed niche in Winter Park."

Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. For information, visit www.tdref.fund/.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming.

For more information about Watercrest Winter Park, contact Laurie Venden, Sales Specialist, at 772-205-0659.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

