Watercrest Senior Living Group Taps Inspiren to Drive Precise Care for Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group celebrates their recently launched partnership with Inspiren, senior living's first complete AI-powered ecosystem. Watercrest and Inspiren are bringing a new level of precision to senior living. By integrating data with clinical expertise, the partnership aims to ensure every assisted living and memory care resident receives personalized, proactive support while honoring their independence.

The implementation of Inspiren's technology helps to optimize staffing, increase occupancy, and create safer, more efficient communities. Guided by data-driven alerts, care teams act in the moment, while families gain confidence through transparency and trust.

"The real-time data provided by Inspiren improves resident safety, care service awareness, and staff efficiency," says Johnita Jackson, Watercrest's VP of Clinical Operations. "Our care staff can anticipate risks from resident behavior, enable personalized service adjustments, and successfully optimize staff scheduling."

Watercrest Senior Living has implemented Inspiren's technology for assisted living and memory care into six of their senior living communities, with plans for community expansion. With a primary goal of fall reduction and visibility into falls, the outcomes are proving successful with initial metrics reporting a 79% decrease in average response time, 18.6% decrease in median response time and very high resident engagement.

"Inspiren's privacy-first design has made a significant impact in giving peace of mind to our residents at Watercrest Spanish Springs; and allowing real-time adjustments to care plans and day-to-day support," says Jennifer Sparkman, Sr. Resident Wellness Director and Mentor, Watercrest Spanish Springs.

Supported by a 100% clinical success team, Inspiren partners with communities to turn data into actionable insights that improve operational, financial, and clinical performance across the community.

"Using real-time insights to identify a resident's shift in needs, we're helping clinical leaders at Watercrest deliver care that is truly personal. It's about ensuring every resident in assisted living and memory care is supported precisely as they need, while honoring the independence and dignity they deserve," says Michael Wang, Inspiren Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. An eight-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

About Inspiren

Founded in 2016 by former Green Beret and cardiothoracic nurse Michael Wang, Inspiren is senior living's first complete AI-powered ecosystem. Trusted by communities nationwide, Inspiren empowers care teams with real-time behavioral alerts, fall detection, and ongoing care utilization insights. The privacy-first design enhances resident dignity while improving clinical outcomes, staff efficiency, and family communication. For information, visit www.inspiren.com

