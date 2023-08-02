Construction, Agriculture, Transport, and Aviation Industry Professionals to Convene for Sandhills Global Forum

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equipment and parts dealers, fleet owners and operators, auctioneers, and other professionals within the construction, heavy machinery, agriculture, commercial trucking, and aviation industries will soon gather in Lincoln, Nebraska, for the 2023 Sandhills Global Forum. The popular networking and educational event, which draws attendees from across the United States and around the world, will begin with a golf scramble and awards reception on Tuesday, August 8th.

The event will continue August 9th with a kick-off presentation by Dan Meers, who has embodied KC Wolf, the mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs, for over 30 years. Chosen as the first NFL mascot inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2006, Meers now travels world as an esteemed motivational speaker and entertainer. The remainder of the day will include numerous seminars, one-on-one workshops, and industry roundtable discussions.

Workshop sessions will begin every 30 minutes, allowing guests to learn more about new and updated Sandhills products and services. Session topics include using multiple liquidation avenues to maximize ROI for equipment, trucks, and trailers; streamlining sales by offering customers financing, heavy-haul transport, and other services; the importance of using real-time and future asset valuations to set the best prices for the market, and how to obtain the most accurate valuations possible; and much more.

Anyone wishing to attend the event should contact Sandhills Global soon as space is limited.

About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

