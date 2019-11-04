Construction Begins on Detroit's First Cambria Hotel

This milestone was marked at an event attended by local dignitaries and prominent Detroit business leaders. Speakers at the event included Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. In addition, celebrity chef Fabio Viviani provided an exclusive cooking demonstration.

"We are thrilled to see this project further Detroit's inspiring economic growth and we are proud to be a player in the ongoing development of this vibrant and historic community," Cannon said. "The hotel's desirable location in the city's booming downtown central business district will appeal to an influx of business professionals and leisure travelers to the Motor City. We look forward to this location joining the award-winning Cambria Hotel Traverse City in providing Michigan travelers with locally inspired lodging options to meet all their travel needs."

Located at 600 W. Lafayette Blvd., the Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown will be a part of an adaptive reuse of the historic former home of WWJ studios, situated in a lively neighborhood that has played a vital role in the city's ongoing revitalization. The site is a short drive from various national corporate headquarters, including Ford, General Motors, Chrysler and Quicken Loans, as well as Wayne State University, Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit Medical Center and TechTown — Detroit's urban technology and research center. Several event venues are convenient to the hotel site, including the TCF Convention Center two blocks away, Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park and Ford Field, as well as a number of museums, breweries and restaurants.

The Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown will feature brand hallmarks tailored to the needs of modern travelers, including:

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding.

Rooftop bar with pool.

Onsite restaurant, Verona by Fabio Viviani , featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, and specialty cocktails.

, featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, and specialty cocktails. Multi-function meeting space.

Grand ballroom.

State-of-the-art fitness center with spa amenities.

Locally inspired design.

The Cambria Hotel Detroit Downtown is being developed through a joint venture between two Michigan-based companies: Means Group Inc. in Detroit and Koucar Management LLC in Troy. Koucar Management recently celebrated the start of construction on Cambria's fifth location in the Washington, D.C., metro area last month. The group also has Cambria hotels under construction in Portland, Maine, and Shelby Township, Michigan.

There are currently 48 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities, such as Chicago; Dallas; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington, D.C. The brand is on pace for a record-breaking openings year in 2019 and is fast approaching 50 open Cambria hotels.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, go to www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are more than 40 Cambria properties open and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.



About Means Group Inc.

Means Group Inc. is a Detroit-based creative land solutions company with more than 40 years of combined experience in various sectors of construction and facilities management. With a main focus on the adaptive reuse of buildings and over 1 million square feet of property development and management experience, Means Group has transformed existing buildings to create vibrant communities and experiences. The most recent example was their redevelopments of the Metropolitan Building and the Woodward Garden Development, which included the renovation of the historic Garden Theater. Other clients include the Kresge Foundation, Ford Motor Co., Wayne State University, Detroit Public Schools, and Marriott Hotels.

About Koucar Management, LLC

Koucar Management is a privately held, Michigan-based company with a diverse portfolio of holdings and investments. Our wide spectrum of business activities includes: general contracting, construction management, land development, residential, commercial and industrial construction, hotel, restaurant and property management, real estate services and equipment leasing. Koucar Management has an investment strategy that firmly focuses on expansion within existing industries, bringing new vitality to acquired businesses and laying the groundwork for new ventures. With our recognized management strengths and ample financial resources, Koucar Management is providing growth capital and other resources to its portfolio of companies, with a collective pipeline in excess of $250 million. Our vision is clear; motivated, skilled partners & employees, significant financial strength and stability, a willingness to look beyond conventional performance measurements and an untiring commitment to our customers. Since our founding, we have viewed obstacles as opportunities, placed a premium on sweat equity and sought out affiliates and individuals who share our passion for excellence. Working together, we guarantee the best is yet to come. Visit www.koucar.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, development@choicehotels.com.

© 2019 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.choicehotels.com

