Choice Hotels International Introduces Redesigned Everhome Suites Prototype, Advancing Smarter Extended Stay Development

Developed through close collaboration with developers, operators, general contractors, architects, and suppliers, the next‑generation Everhome prototype builds on Choice Hotel's investment‑led approach while reflecting the insights and expertise of key stakeholders across the industry. Designed in response to evolving market conditions, rising construction costs, and shifting guest expectations, it represents a smarter, more efficient approach to hotel development—one that helps owners build with greater confidence while delivering a high‑quality, modern extended stay experience for guests. "Extended stay continues to be one of the most compelling segments in lodging, and Everhome Suites is a key part of our growth strategy," said Matt McElhare, Vice President & Extended Stay Segment Lead at Choice Hotels International. "This redesigned prototype demonstrates how we're applying real-world insight and disciplined innovation to help owners succeed— helping to lower development costs, and deliver the experience today's extended stay guests expect."

The redesigned Everhome Suites prototype is anchored in three strategic priorities:

Lower cost to build: Refined layouts and material efficiencies reduce average development costs per room by approximately 13% compared to the previous prototype.

Refined layouts and material efficiencies reduce average development costs per room by approximately 13% compared to the previous prototype. Improved operational efficiency: Thoughtful design enhancements support streamlined operations and lean staffing models, helping owners manage expenses without compromising service.

Thoughtful design enhancements support streamlined operations and lean staffing models, helping owners manage expenses without compromising service. Elevated guest experience: The new Everhome prototype reflects a deep understanding of evolving guest expectations—prioritizing productivity and enabling guests to comfortably maintain their routines throughout their extended stays. Apartment-style suites with full kitchens, flexible workspaces, and contemporary design elements support productivity and comfort for longer stays.

"Extended stay remains a strong interest for owners, who want brands that can help them navigate evolving market cycles with confidence." said Ron Burgett, Senior Vice President of Extended Stay Development at Choice Hotels International. "This next‑generation Everhome Suites prototype reflects that opportunity. It brings together thoughtful design and operational discipline to simplify development and ensure the product resonates with today's extended stay guest."

The new prototype also increases capacity to approximately 120 suites, enhancing overall project economics while maintaining the brand's midscale positioning.

Everhome Suites is part of Choice Hotels' expanding extended stay portfolio, which includes four distinct brands designed to meet the diverse needs of developers, owners, and guests. The redesigned prototype builds on Everhome's strong momentum, with 27 hotels open and approximately 40 properties in the development pipeline.

The prototype was developed in collaboration with long-standing design and development partners, including BRR Architecture, the architect of record for Choice Hotels' extended stay brands, ensuring the design is both buildable and scalable across markets.

The first groundbreakings for the new prototype are expected in the coming months, marking the next phase of Everhome Suites' continued expansion.

For more information on Everhome Suites development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com.

About Everhome Suites®

Everhome Suites® provides a Closer to Home® experience designed for longer stays, helping guests maintain their routines on the road. Newly constructed, midscale hotels feature apartment-style suites with fully equipped kitchens, flexible workspaces, modern public areas, fitness centers, and self-service marketplaces. For more information, visit choicehotels.com/everhome-suites.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world, with more than 7,500 hotels representing nearly 650,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories. Its portfolio of 22 brands includes full-service upper upscale, midscale, extended stay, and economy properties. For more information, visit choicehotels.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated development and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 915 Meeting St Ste 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852, email: [email protected].

© 2026 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All Rights Reserved

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.