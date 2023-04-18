Construction Business Academy Celebrates First Graduation of Minority Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC is proud to announce that its first class of the CAGC Foundation Construction Business Academy, all minority-owned and small-business construction companies, have graduated after completing a dozen sessions on topics ranging from business and strategic planning to licensing, insurance and mental health awareness.

The CAGC Foundation Construction Business Academy was created out of a $3 million grant from the North Carolina General Assembly to provide training and coaching to help businesses rebound after COVID and to support their efforts to learn and grow. With billions of dollars in state and federal funding authorized for infrastructure for highway-heavy, building and utility projects, this program helps businesses successfully compete to work on the hundreds of construction projects in their communities and around the state.

"We are very grateful to the North Carolina legislature for providing funding at a time when the construction industry in the Carolinas faces a critical shortage in talent for rewarding and challenging careers," said Dave Simpson, CAGC President and CEO.

The first class graduated on April 12 in a ceremony in Charlotte that drew 90 attendees. The development program is designed to strengthen minority, disadvantaged and women-owned businesses to ensure their sustainability and growth. The Academy includes 12 sessions (one each week over three months, in-person and virtual) that focus on areas critical to the growth and development of companies and business owners. Students—each representing their company—are then further supported with business coaching, mentoring, and access to technical resources for a full year.

Congratulations to the Construction Business Academy's 18 graduating companies:

MORCON Construction

Men on the Move Express Logistics, LLC

Skyeline Construction

5-Star Supply Company

24K Hauling

Agua Source, LLC

Bobby's Painting Company

Bonilla Brothers, LLC

Ascendance Electric

DJAC Specialties

Kid Construction Co.

PurifiedPros a Division of MooreCars, LLC

RA Signs, Inc.

S & G Express

Spark Building Group

VHM Contracting, LLC

American Electric Company

UTD Technology

"CAGC's Construction Business Academy has fostered MORCON's learning more about the critical elements that will allow us to manage our business successfully. From scheduling to planning to evaluating progress, CAGC has proved valuable in broadening our understanding of these challenges," commented Myron Ross of MORCAN Construction.

We look forward to adding more graduates to this honored group throughout the year as we expand the program across North Carolina.

