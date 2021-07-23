Construction Equipment Rental Market growth in Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 03:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 28.11 billion is expected in the construction equipment rental market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the construction equipment rental market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, Herc Rentals Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., Loxam, Sarens NV, Toyota Industries Corp., and United Rentals Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased investment in infrastructure and high initial investment and maintenance cost will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Construction Equipment Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Construction Equipment Rental Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- ECRCE
- MHE
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Construction Equipment Rental Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the construction equipment rental market in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry include Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, Herc Rentals Inc., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., Loxam, Sarens NV, Toyota Industries Corp., and United Rentals Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Construction Equipment Rental Market size
- Construction Equipment Rental Market trends
- Construction Equipment Rental Market industry analysis
The increasing penetration of rentals is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the impact of Brexit on end-user industries may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the construction equipment rental market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Construction Equipment Rental Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist construction equipment rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the construction equipment rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the construction equipment rental market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction equipment rental market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- ECRCE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MHE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cramo Plc
- Herc Rentals Inc.
- Jungheinrich AG
- KION GROUP AG
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Loxam
- Sarens NV
- Toyota Industries Corp.
- United Rentals Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
