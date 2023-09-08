Construction Fabrics Market to grow by USD 912.84 million from 2022 to 2027, Usage of ETFE in the Building and Construction Industry to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction fabrics market is expected to grow by USD 912.84 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.3% as per the latest Technavio market research report. The report has been segmented by Application (Tensile architecture, Awnings and canopies, and Facades), Material (Polyester, PTFE, ETFE, Nylon, and Silicon glass and others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The usage of ETFE in the building and construction industry is a key factor driving market growth. The use of Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) in roof and panel construction is important and suitable for architectural applications because it resists stress cracking and can maintain resistance to withstand extreme weather conditions. Additionally, ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) has also been used as the roof and façade systems at Forsyth Barr Stadium in New Zealand. Thus, the preference for ETFE over conventional glass for the construction of roofs and panels is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Discover insights on market size before buying the full report- Download the sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Fabrics Market 2023-2027

Construction Fabrics Market: Segment Overview

This market research report segments the construction fabrics market by Application (Tensile architecture, Awnings and canopies, and Facades) and material (Polyester, PTFE, ETFE, Nylon, Silicon glass, and others).

The tensile architecture segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Tensile construction uses tension instead of compression and is known to use materials such as PVC-coated polyester fabric and PTFE-coated glass fabric. The mechanics of tension architecture involve the use of tension, allowing for the construction of lightweight, strong, and adaptable structures. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

By Geography, the market is segmented by APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 44% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth in the region is due to the rise in landscaping as a leisure activity in developing countries. Moreover, demand for construction fabrics, canopies, and awnings is growing due to increased numbers of restaurants in the open space, increasing tourism activities, better standard of living as well and a higher level of global brand awareness. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Major Trend

Increasing demand for energy-efficient houses is a major trend in the market. Residential living space accounts for nearly 40% of global energy consumption, and producing the energy required in buildings is expensive and resource-intensive. Prefabricated houses with building materials are designed to save energy. In addition, these homes are equipped with geothermal heat pumps (GHP) and solar or photovoltaic (PV) power systems. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The easy availability of inexpensive substitutes is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Construction fabrics look great and are readily available, but many suppliers make them environmentally unfriendly and difficult to dispose of after use. This could reduce the need for construction fabrics in the future. In addition, the availability of some other natural substitutes, such as natural fibers, further limits the demand for construction fabrics. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the Construction Fabrics Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including ADFIL NV, AGRU America Inc., BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fibertex Nonwovens AS, Global Synthetics Pty Ltd., HUESKER Synthetic GmbH, Machina TST, NAUE GmbH and Co.KG, Officine Maccaferri Spa, Seaman Corp., Sefar AG, Shri Raghavendra Textiles, Sioen Industries NV, Groupe Solmax Inc., TENAX Spa, Terram Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd., THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A., and SKAPS Industries Inc.

Construction Fabrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 912.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADFIL NV, AGRU America Inc., BWF Offermann Waldenfels and Co. KG, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fibertex Nonwovens AS, Global Synthetics Pty Ltd., HUESKER Synthetic GmbH, Machina TST, NAUE GmbH and Co.KG, Officine Maccaferri Spa, Seaman Corp., Sefar AG, Shri Raghavendra Textiles, Sioen Industries NV, Groupe Solmax Inc., TENAX Spa, Terram Geosynthetics Pvt. Ltd., THRACE PLASTICS CO S.A., and SKAPS Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

