Construction Films Market size to grow by USD 3,269.85 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth opportunities led by Amcor Plc and Avient Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the construction films market 2022-2027, estimates to register an incremental growth of USD 3,269.85 million at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. Rapid urbanization and infrastructure investments will drive the construction films market growth. These films are highly durable, resistant to moisture, and environment-friendly and the market has an increase in the demand for infrastructure development for residential and non-residential projects. Also, with steady changes in lifestyle and the need for housing, the demand for construction films is increasing. These investments in infrastructure development are expected to foster the demand for building products. Hence, such factors boost the construction film market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Films Market

Construction Films Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The construction films market report covers the following areas:

Construction Films Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Amcor Plc, Avient Corp., Berry Global Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Cortec Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fastenal Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, Inteplast Group, International Plastics Inc., Layfield Group Ltd., Magical Film Enterprise Co. Ltd., Muraplast d.o.o., Napco National, PLASTA, POLIFILM Group, Sealed Air Corp., Sigma Plastics Group, TECHNONICOL India Pvt. Ltd., Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., and W.W. Grainger Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Company Offerings

Amcor Plc - The company offers construction films such as blown film, cast film, extrusion film, adhesive, and thermal lamination film.

The company offers construction films such as blown film, cast film, extrusion film, adhesive, and thermal lamination film. Avient Corp. - The company offers construction films such as Polyolefin Films used for Cesa Additives.

The company offers construction films such as Polyolefin Films used for Cesa Additives. Berry Global Inc. - The company offers construction film used for concrete curing, construction, and remodeling under the brand called Film Gard.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Construction Films Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Trend - Increasing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly construction films

Increasing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly construction films is an emerging construction film market trend. The rising concerns over the environment and a focus on sustainable building practices drive the market growth and manufacturers focus on creating construction films from recycled or bio-based materials to minimize their carbon footprint.

Also, sustainable building films support sustainable construction methods and contribute to green building certifications. This includes leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the construction film market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge - Quality control and durability issues in lower-grade films

Quality control and durability issues in lower-grade films challenge the growth of the construction film market. Generally, lower-grade films lack the required levels of resistance, flexibility, and mechanical strength needed for construction. Such films have insufficient barrier qualities, poor ultraviolet (UV) stability, or poor tear resistance.

This may affect their performance and shorten their lifespan. Higher maintenance costs, film failure, and possible concerns, including water damage or infiltration, are all the results of the challenges. Hence, such factors are anticipated to impede the growth of the construction film market during the forecast period.

Construction Films Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Construction Films Market is segmented as below:

Type

LDPE And LLDPE



HDPE



Polypropylene



PVC



Others

End-user

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

The market share growth by the LDPE and LLDPE segment will be significant during the forecast period. Owing to its flexibility and toughness, LDPE is preferred for applications such as vapor barriers, protective coverings, and geomembranes. Similarly, LLDPE is used due to its exceptional mechanical qualities, including high tensile strength and puncture resistance. The growth of these can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of the global construction industry and the demand for dependable building goods. Hence, such factors drive the LDPE and LLDPE segment of the construction film market during the forecast period.

Construction Films Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction films market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction films market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction films market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction films market, vendors

Construction Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,269.85 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amcor Plc, Avient Corp., Berry Global Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Cortec Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fastenal Co., Industrial Development Co. sal, Inteplast Group, International Plastics Inc., Layfield Group Ltd., Magical Film Enterprise Co. Ltd., Muraplast d.o.o., Napco National, PLASTA, POLIFILM Group, Sealed Air Corp., Sigma Plastics Group, TECHNONICOL India Pvt. Ltd., Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., and W.W. Grainger Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

