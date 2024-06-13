Construction Glass Market worth $144.3 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Browse in-depth TOC on "Construction Glass Market"

360 – Tables

67 – Figures

291 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=107176999

The special glass type segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, in terms of value.

In 2023, special glass type segment dominated the global construction glass market, in terms of value. Glasses with unique characteristics such as low heat transmission, toughness, unbreakable, scratch-resistant, low noise transmission are termed as special glasses. These glasses are a result of innovations in the construction glass industry which have varied application. These glasses include double glazing glass which are basically used in residential and commercial windows and building exterior glazing.

Float glass manufacturing process accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume in 2023.

Global construction glass market has been segmented based on the manufacturing processes. In 2023, float glass process dominated the market in terms of volume and value by contributing to the highest market share. The float glass process manufactures 100% flat glass. The flat glass produced is further processed as per the requirement. This glass is produced globally and is used mostly in the construction industry. The demand for flat glass varies as per the economic conditions of the construction sector.

Soda-lime chemical composition segment to remain the largest chemical composition type in terms of volume during the forecast period.

In 2023, soda-lime chemical composition segment accounted for the largest market share of global construction glass market, in terms of volume. Soda-lime silicate is the flat glass used in the construction industry, obtained by melting the mixture at high temperature. The soda lime glass is the most widely used glass. The benefits of using soda-lime glass are that it is inexpensive, easy to melt & shape, and recyclable. It has certain limitations such as poor durability, low chemical resistance, and poor thermal shock resistance.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=107176999

Commercial application segment to remain the largest end-use application in terms of volume during the forecast period.

In 2023, commercial application segment accounted for the largest market share of global construction glass market, in terms of value. Commercial buildings include offices, infrastructure, and others. These buildings account for major emissions and energy consumption. The need to reduce these emissions and consumption is driving the market for construction glass in commercial buildings. There is an increase in awareness on the part of builders regarding the benefits they could gain from energy-efficient buildings.

Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share in 2023, in terms of volume.

In 2023, Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest market share, in terms of volume in global construction glass market. This market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing competition, large number of manufacturing facilities, technological advancements, and government regulations. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the dominating region during forecasted years. Increasing purchasing power, along with rising urbanization, and growing population in the region are some of the kay factors driving the growth of construction industry and thereby demand for construction glass.

Key Players:

Prominent companies in the construction glass market include AGC Inc. (Japan), NSG Group (Japan), Saint-Gobain (France), Guardian Industries (US), Sisecam (Turkey), SCHOTT AG (Germany), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Vitro (Mexico), China Glass Holdings Limited (China), Corning Incorporated (US) and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (China).

Browse Adjacent Market: Ceramics and Glass Market Research & Consulting

Related Reports:

Insulating Glass Window Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/construction-glass-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/construction-glass.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1951202/4609423/MarketsandMarkets.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets