Construction Industry Round Table Announces Board Elections & New Chairman

"I am most honored to serve you and this exceptional organization as the chair for the next 12 months. Since our last conference back in November, CIRT, our members, our families and friends, our country, and the entire world have and continue to face the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic shutdowns.

These are turbulent times that require all of us to rise to the challenge and to lead our businesses and this wonderful organization through uncharted territories. I am rising to the challenge and the honor of chairing CIRT and will work with you on the way to our bright future."



In welcoming the new Chairman, CIRT President Mark A. Casso, Esq., NAC noted, "Wassim's calm demeanor, thoughtful insights, and commitment to inclusion, the Round Table couldn't have selected a better leader in these trying times, even if we went to central casting."

BOARD ELECTIONS



The following members were also elected as Officers by proxy vote:



Greg Cosko , President & CEO, Hathaway Dinwiddie, San Francisco, CA as Vice Chairman;

, President & CEO, Hathaway Dinwiddie, as Vice Chairman; Peter Emmons , CEO, Structural Group, Columbia, MD as Treasurer; and

, CEO, Structural Group, as Treasurer; and Paul Frazen , President, Barnard Construction , Inc., Bozeman, MT will continue to serve on the Executive Committee as Immediate Past Chairman.

In addition to the executive committee elections, CIRT also welcomed the following four industry leaders as new directors who will serve on the board through 2023:



Ken Aldridge , Chairman, Aldridge Electric , Inc., Libertyville, IL

, Chairman, , Inc., Tom Reilly , Executive Vice President, Turner Construction Company, New York, NY

, Executive Vice President, Turner Construction Company, Chris Traylor , Co-President, Traylor Bros ., Evansville, IN

, Co-President, ., Jim Whitaker , FAIA, FDBIA, Director of Government & Alternative Project Delivery Principal, HKS, Inc., Dallas, TX

"We offer congratulations to our new officers and directors; and thank all of our current and outgoing directors for their service to CIRT and its members as well as the design / construction industry," said Casso.

About Wassim Selman

Dr. Wassim Selman has led the Arcadis North America Infrastructure Business since 2011 and he oversees all of Arcadis' transportation and buildings business in North America. After joining the firm in 1996, his role has progressively expanded to include a variety of strategic, technical, business development, and operation management responsibilities. He has managed large, multi-discipline operations and programs covering transportation, water, environment and buildings services.

Wassim is a change champion and a big advocate for diversity and inclusion. He believes in the power of values and culture in capturing the passions of people to collaborate and create value for themselves, clients and communities.

About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global design and consultancy for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate $3.8 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

