Construction Machinery Market growth in Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The construction machinery market in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry is poised to grow by USD 31.67 billion during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the construction machinery market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 4%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as increased investments in infrastructure, expanding manufacturing facilities, and new product launches will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The construction machinery market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Construction Machinery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Construction Machinery Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Earthmoving Machinery
- Material Handling Machinery
- Concrete And Road Construction Machinery
- Other Machinery
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Construction Machinery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the construction machinery market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Terex Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Construction Machinery Market size
- Construction Machinery Market trends
- Construction Machinery Market industry analysis
An increase in strategic acquisitions and partnerships is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the growing secondhand machine market may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the construction machinery market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Construction Machinery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist construction machinery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the construction machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the construction machinery market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction machinery market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Earthmoving machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Concrete and road construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB Volvo
- Caterpillar Inc.
- CNH Industrial NV
- Deere & Co.
- Doosan Bobcat Inc.
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Liebherr-International AG
- Terex Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
