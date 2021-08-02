Construction management firm announces Austin expansion, new leadership

The new location will help CSM Group grow where the market is growing – in Austin and across the Southwest. The company is ready to serve the region's emerging high-tech and manufacturing industries, while also bringing a stronger breadth of services to its many loyal clients in the Midwest. Plus, it will invest in building new capabilities in the mission-critical, life sciences, automotive, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries throughout the U.S.

For over 30 years, Mason has led projects with blue-chip firms including GE, Diageo, BMW, Unilever, Siemens, Lego, Lindt, and Nestlé and electric vehicle companies like Faraday Futures. He recognizes a similar spirit and promise of growth in CSM Group – a medium-sized firm with big projects, big plans, and big innovation.

"I believe it's not just what we build but how we deliver it that shapes human experience and what we can accomplish," said Mason. "I'm honored to join the outstanding team at CSM Group, to learn from them, grow with them, and together chart the next frontier in construction delivery. We see exciting new possibilities to bring existing and new strengths to fellow innovators across the U.S. and, in particular, near my home of Austin."

Mason will build on a 38-year foundation established by former CEO Steve East, who will continue to advise CSM Group as Board Chair. Mason also has a valuable resource on board: His longtime collaborator and the Chief Growth Officer at E78 Partners, Seth Deutsch, has joined the CSM Group Board of Directors.

"The time is right for a new era of growth," said East. "I'm thrilled to have Stuart Mason join as our new CEO and look forward to collaborating with him in my ongoing role as Board Chair. Together, we're going to deliver the client service that sets CSM Group apart – and so much more."

CSM Group offers a spectrum of services – each tailored to meet clients' unique needs and interests – including construction and delivery, project planning, safety and compliance, consulting, technology, and virtual construction.

