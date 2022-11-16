Construction Management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 986.36 Million From 2022 to 2027, Assessment on Parent Market, Five Forces Analysis, Market Dynamics & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Construction Management Software Market share is set to increase by USD 986.36 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record a 7.63% Y-O-Y growth rate during the forecast period. To know more about the historic market size– Request a Free Sample Report!

Global Construction Management Software Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Management Software Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global construction management software market as a part of the global application software market within the global IT software market. The parent market, the global IT software market, covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing application and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. Technavio calculates the global IT software market size based on combined revenue generated by companies that are engaged in the provision of all types of IT software, including cloud-based software.

For more information parent market along with value chain analysis – Grab an Exclusive sample!

Global Construction Management Software Market Characteristics with Five Forces–

The Global Construction Management Software Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis by Technavio gives an accurate vision –

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

For information on the impact of the five forces analysis– Click Now!

Global Construction Management Software Market – Customer Landscape

The disruption threats are strategic in nature, and operational risks for suppliers have been mapped based on their negative business impact and probability of occurrence.

The potential for the customer landscape will be available with Technavio Reports – Buy Now!

Global Construction Management Software Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Construction Management Software Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Construction Management Software Market size and actionable market understandings.

Regional Highlights

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global construction management software market compared to other regions. 32% of the growth will originate from North America . Some of the most advanced and developing economies, such as the US and Canada , are located in this region. This increases the rate of infrastructure development. The penetration of top vendors, such as BENTLEY SYSTEMS and Trimble, accelerates the overall market growth in the region.

End-user Segment Overview

The Global Construction Management Software Market as per end-user segmentation is categorized into builders and constructors, construction managers, and engineers and architects.

Revenue Generating Segment - The construction management software market share growth by the builders and constructors segment will be significant during the forecast period. Construction management software standardizes the construction process through simplified and streamlined management of labor, data capture, site events, as well as information and material costs. Contractors can increase the profitability and efficiency of their projects with the use of this software.

Download a FREE Sample Report that can help you to strategize your sales revenue - Get it now!

Global Construction Management Software Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver Boosting the Market

The reduction in design time is driving the construction management software market growth.

Inefficient project planning and scheduling, improper site management and supervision, the lack of contractor experience, and delayed delivery of building materials can also adversely affect construction projects.

The implementation of construction management software can eliminate such problems, save time, and enhance productivity.

Major Trends Influencing the Growth of the Market

Growing advances in construction management software is a trend in the market.

Vendors are trying to integrate construction management software with various types of estimation and accounting software for managing construction businesses.

Software vendors help in integration with the help of professional software teams. This integration helps sub-contractors enhance their productivity and increase profits. Moreover, this software enhances communication between the accounting staff and employees.

Vendors are launching advanced construction management software that is AI-enabled and allows teams to control and manage material supplier and subcontractor tasks, project changes, streamline bidding processes, enhance communications and collaboration, and improve document management. Thus, the launch of new construction management software will support the market in focus during the forecast period.

Major Challenges Interrupting the Market Growth

Network and connectivity issues may challenge market growth.

Accessing data from SaaS-based and cloud-based systems requires high bandwidth for faster data retrieval.

Cloud-based solutions gain faster data access and run operations smoothly. Cloud-based solutions involve enterprise data transfer from the enterprise's local area network (LAN) to a wide area network (WAN) on the cloud. This has increased the need for higher bandwidths.

Unlimited bandwidths will increase the costs associated with data transfer. Therefore, enterprises should decide their bandwidth requirements after carefully assessing their data volumes and business needs.

To know about other factors of market dynamics – Request a Free Sample!

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Construction Management Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction management software market vendors

Related Reports

The API management market is projected to grow by USD 6.70 billion with a CAGR of 20.56% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

is projected to grow by with a CAGR of 20.56% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography ( , APAC, , , and the and ). The product information management market is projected to grow by USD 7.40 billion with a CAGR of 12.17% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. The market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 986.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ARES Holding Corp., Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Chetu Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., Constellation Software Inc., Hilti Corp., Hyland Software Inc., Kiewit Corp., Nemetschek SE, Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Penta Technologies Inc., Procore Technologies Inc., Roper Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, Systemates Inc., and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global construction management software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global construction management software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Builders and constructors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Builders and constructors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Builders and constructors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Builders and constructors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Builders and constructors - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Construction managers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Construction managers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Engineers and architects - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Engineers and architects - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ARES Holding Corp.

Exhibit 112: ARES Holding Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 113: ARES Holding Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: ARES Holding Corp. - Key offerings

12.4 Autodesk Inc.

Exhibit 115: Autodesk Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Autodesk Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Autodesk Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Bentley Systems Inc.

Exhibit 119: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 123: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Chetu Inc.

Exhibit 127: Chetu Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Chetu Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Chetu Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Computer Methods International Corp.

Exhibit 130: Computer Methods International Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Computer Methods International Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Computer Methods International Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: Computer Methods International Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Constellation Software Inc.

Exhibit 134: Constellation Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Constellation Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Constellation Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Hyland Software Inc.

Exhibit 137: Hyland Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Hyland Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Hyland Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Kiewit Corp.

Exhibit 140: Kiewit Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Kiewit Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Kiewit Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 Odoo SA

Exhibit 143: Odoo SA - Overview



Exhibit 144: Odoo SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Odoo SA - Key offerings

12.13 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 146: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Procore Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 151: Procore Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Procore Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Procore Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Roper Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 154: Roper Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Roper Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Roper Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Roper Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Sage Group Plc

Exhibit 158: Sage Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 159: Sage Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Sage Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 161: Sage Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Sage Group Plc - Segment focus

12.17 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 163: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 167: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 168: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 169: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 170: Research methodology



Exhibit 171: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 172: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 173: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio