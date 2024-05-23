Construction Market Size in Australia is set to grow by USD 38.71 billion from 2024-2028, Rising mass population shifting toward urban cities to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction market size in Australia is estimated to grow by USD 38.71 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.35% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Market in Australia 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Sector (Building construction, Infrastructure construction, and Industrial construction), End-user (Engineering, Residential, and Non-residential), Type (New construction and Redevelopment), and Geography (APAC) Region Covered Australia Key companies profiled ADCO Constructions Pty Ltd., AECOM, ALCHEMY CONSTRUCT, Altrad Group, Arup Group Ltd., Barker Ryan Stewart, Built Holdings Pty Ltd., BY Group, Capital Construction Pty Ltd., CIMIC Group Ltd., Fulton Hogan Ltd., Grimshaw Architects LLP, GROUNDUP Construction, Inspired Built Pty Ltd., J Hutchinson Pty Ltd., John Holland Group Pty Ltd., Laing O Rourke, Lendlease Corp. Ltd., Multiplex, and TCB Building Group

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Australian construction market experiences robust growth, driven by various factors. Residential and non-residential projects witness capacity constraints due to high construction activity. Dwelling investment and housing prices continue to rise, increasing construction costs. Rental vacancy rates remain low due to population growth, generating revenue and employment statistics. Digital transformation and technological solutions are revolutionizing the industry, with startups playing a significant role in off-site production and modular systems.

Sustainability and efficiency improvement are key priorities, leading to the adoption of sustainable construction practices and strong growth in the building industry. Trust building and technology investments are crucial for market openings and industry opportunities. Infrastructure construction, commercial building, and interest rates also influence the market potential. Government-led projects and the transportation sector further contribute to the sector's expansion.

Market Challenges

The construction market in Australia experiences significant reliance on imported materials, yet faces challenges due to escalating material costs and labor scarcity. Major raw materials like cement, iron, steel, and aluminium are in high demand, with rising inflation and a weakening Australian dollar leading to increased prices. Infrastructure construction, commercial building, and inner-city developments are key sectors affected.

Segment Overview

Sector 1.1 Building construction

1.2 Infrastructure construction

1.3 Industrial construction End-user 2.1 Engineering

2.2 Residential

2.3 Non-residential Type 3.1 New construction

3.2 Redevelopment Geography 4.1 APAC

1.1 Building construction- The construction market in Australia is characterized by two primary sectors: Residential and Non-residential. Industry advancements in the Residential sector include increasing population growth, resulting in a demand surge for housing. Dwelling investment is on the rise, with an increase in high-rise apartment projects in urban areas like Sydney and Melbourne to meet this demand. Housing prices and construction costs are significant factors influencing residential projects, while rental vacancy rates offer insights into the affordability of housing.

In the Non-residential sector, commercial building construction is a significant contributor to the industry. Capacity constraints, labor costs, and infrastructure construction are key challenges. Digital transformation and technological solutions, such as modular systems and off-site production, are revolutionizing the sector. Employment statistics, efficiency improvement, and sustainability are essential considerations.

Government-led projects, including transportation sector developments, and interest rates also impact the construction market. Skyscraper alterations, mortgages, homeowners, affordable rents, manufacturing and building, and rental rates are additional factors shaping the industry landscape. Construction activity in the context of population growth and revenue generation plays a crucial role in the industry's future.

Research Analysis

The construction market in Australia encompasses both residential and non-residential projects, each subject to capacity constraints during the construction activity. Dwelling investment and housing prices continue to be significant drivers, influenced by construction costs and rental vacancy rates. Population growth fuels revenue generation and annual growth rates, necessitating employment statistics to keep pace.

Digital transformation and technological solutions, such as prefabricated construction, off-site production, and modular systems, are revolutionizing the industry. Startups play a pivotal role in introducing innovative solutions, from skyscraper alterations to mortgages for homeowners. Labor costs, interest rates, and mining-related engineering projects also impact the commercial building sector. The transportation sector is another crucial area, with infrastructure development requiring substantial investment.

Market Research Overview

The Construction Market in Australia is a significant sector, driven by infrastructure projects, residential and commercial construction, and engineering works. The industry is characterized by its high capital intensity and complex supply chains. The market is experiencing growth due to increasing population and urbanization, leading to a higher demand for new housing and commercial spaces.

Sustainability and innovation are key trends in the sector, with a focus on using renewable energy and advanced technologies. The market also faces challenges such as skills shortages, rising costs, and regulatory compliance. Despite these challenges, the Construction Market in Australia remains a dynamic and vibrant industry, offering opportunities for growth and innovation. Keywords:

