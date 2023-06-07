Construction Materials Market size to grow by USD 1,103.44 billion from 2022 to 2027 with 47% of the market growth to originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction materials market size is expected to grow by USD 1,103.44 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 11.25% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the market's overall growth. APAC is known for its innovations, product development, and improvements in quality. Factors like the growth in construction activities for residential and non-residential buildings are factors that influence the growth of the market in the region. Furthermore, the rising demand for low-cost construction materials, such as mineral additives, in countries in the region is leading to the business expansion of several major vendors. Hence, such developments are expected to propel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Materials Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Construction Materials Market: Increasing number of smart cities to drive growth

A major factor driving the growth of the construction materials market is the rising number of smart cities.

As the population increases, urbanization also increases. Also, as of 2020, according to the WBG, the total world urban population stood at 56.16% of the total world population.

Furthermore, due to the increasing urban population, urban services such as public transport and road networks are facing several challenges.

Hence, with the rising development of smart cities, the demand for construction materials will also increase in the coming years, which will propel market growth.

Construction Materials Market: Adoption of Technologies to Improve Efficiency

The adoption of new technologies and materials will be one of the emerging construction materials market trends.

With the use of new materials and the shifting focus toward the use of prefabricated modular building blocks, the productivity of the construction industry will increase.

In order to enhance their customer base and increase their revenue shares, companies feel the pressure to stay updated about technological advancements.

Some of the technologically advanced products include durable concrete, high-performance concrete, mineral admixtures, condensed silica fume, and high-volume fly ash concrete.

Thus, the adoption of technologies is a trend that can drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key Construction Materials Market Players:

The construction materials market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Adbri Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., BGC Australia PTY Ltd., Birla Corp. Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CRH Plc, Fletcher Building Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., JK Cement Ltd, JMH International Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PPC Ltd., Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., The India Cements Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., and Ube Corp.

Construction Materials Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the construction materials market by product (cement, construction aggregates, concrete bricks, construction metals, and others), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the cement segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Cement manufacturing is a cost-intensive process, especially if it is needed to be transported over long distances. This encourages most countries to have their cement manufacturing plants. Due to the increasing rate of urbanization and industrial development, the need for augmented construction activities drives the global cement market. Hence, cement production is significantly high and is expected to increase further during the forecast period.

Construction Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,103.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.58 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adbri Ltd., Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd., BGC Australia PTY Ltd., Birla Corp. Ltd., Cementir Holding NV, CEMEX SAB de CV, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CRH Plc, Fletcher Building Ltd., Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC, HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., JK Cement Ltd, JMH International Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., PPC Ltd., Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd., The India Cements Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., and Ube Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

