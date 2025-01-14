Construction of PNK Park Valley View Has Begun in Northeastern Pennsylvania

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PNK Group, developer of a new generation of industrial buildings, has launched a project to build an industrial park in Jessup Township in northeastern Pennsylvania. One of the first phases of work the engineering and manufacturing company tackled in developing the site became the remediation of the first half of the 20th century mines on two 20-acre and 25-acre sites. The full range of earthworks and remediation, including soil remediation and reduction of water runoff, will have a beneficial impact on the region's ecology.

Park Valley View has begun in northeastern Pennsylvania

The rapidly growing industrial market in this part of Pennsylvania has become a popular location for logistics, manufacturing and retail businesses due to the availability of labor and proximity to major transportation hubs. PNK Group's territory is located along the I-81 corridor, close to major highways such as I-78 and I-80.

The Valley View 11 and Valley View 19 sites will feature 162,907 and 255,776 square feet of industrial buildings. PNK's buildings are versatile and can be customized for a variety of uses, from manufacturing to storage and distribution. The buildings' height (up to 45 feet) and solid reinforced concrete structures allow the installation of heavy equipment and cranes with lifting capacities up to eight tons. All these features enable customers to use the buildings for a wide range of applications.

As an engineering and manufacturing pioneer, PNK Group spearheads technological advancements in industrial construction. The company's construction methodology, utilizing large-unit blocks, streamlines building assembly through precise element production, minimizing the need for extensive labor and heavy machinery.

