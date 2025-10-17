PNK Group Breaks Ground on New Facility in Southern New Jersey

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial developer PNK Group has officially broken ground on a new 268,000-square-foot multi-functional facility in southern New Jersey.

The PNK Waterford Groundbreaking Ceremony took place on October 14 in Camden County. The building will span 268,000 square feet on a 53-acre site.

According to Mark Stiles, Partner at PNK Group, the southern New Jersey region is of strategic importance for the company, and the project itself is critically important for local authorities. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by regional leaders, including Senator Paul D. Moriarty, Mayor Robert Doney, Deputy Mayor Thomas Giangiulio, Police Chief Daniel Cormaney, and other representatives from Waterford Township.

"Saying we're excited about this project would be an understatement," said Robert Doney, Mayor of Waterford Township. "This is likely one of the largest — if not the largest — developments our township has seen in a very long time. We're thrilled to welcome PNK to our community and look forward to seeing this impressive building come to life, bringing jobs, opportunities, and growth to Waterford."

Southern New Jersey traditionally sees strong tenant demand due to its strategic location, proximity to four major seaports, high population density, and access to skilled labor. The site is located at the intersection of Routes 30 and 73, two major transportation arteries providing fast access to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike. Within a 150-mile radius, roughly 35 million people live, including those in the metropolitan areas of New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

The project is part of the 20-year PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) program, which offers significant tax advantages for future tenants and users.

PNK Group is an engineering and manufacturing company leading technological advancements in industrial construction. The company's modular construction method uses large prefabricated units produced with precise accuracy, making on-site assembly simpler and reducing the need for large crews and heavy machinery.

