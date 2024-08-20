Construction Officially Underway for Galveston's 4th Cruise Terminal - Future Home of MSC Seascape

Galveston Wharves celebrated the construction start on Aug. 20 at a ceremony at Pier 16 with executives from MSC Cruises and the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), elected officials, community leaders and other port partners.

During the ceremony, Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO, and Rick Sasso, MSC Cruises U.S. chairman, drew back a curtain to debut a large-scale rendering of the terminal complex with MSC Seascape docked alongside to applause from a crowd of more than 100.

Rees said, "We have so much to celebrate today with this milestone and what it means to our community, cruise guests and port partners. This beautiful new terminal will generate jobs and economic growth for the region, an exciting new cruise choice for our market, and growth opportunities for our port partners.

"We also want to take this opportunity to give a warm, Texas-sized welcome to MSC Cruises, the world's third largest cruise line. Having a cruise line of this stature homeporting in Galveston says a great deal about our position in the U.S. and global cruise markets."

With the opening of the fourth terminal, Rees added that he expects the port to reach more than 2 million passengers a year beginning in 2026, which would be a new milestone in Galveston's 24 years as a cruise home port.

During his comments, Sasso said, "The groundbreaking for Cruise Terminal 16 marks a significant milestone in MSC Cruises' ongoing U.S. expansion. Adding Galveston as our fourth homeport will make it even easier for travelers from the central and western parts of the country to enjoy our distinctive mix of European style and American comfort.

"This state-of-the-art terminal will set the tone for a memorable cruise experience. We are thrilled to work closely with the Galveston Wharves to shape the future of cruising in Texas, delivering extraordinary vacations and unforgettable moments aboard the beautiful and modern MSC Seascape."

'A Game-Changer for the Community'

U.S. Congressman Randy Weber told the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony: "I'm thrilled about the groundbreaking of our fourth cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston. This kind of investment is a game-changer for our community, and it's all thanks to Rodger Rees. His leadership is putting Galveston on the map as a top cruise destination and keeping our port bustling with activity. I will continue to fight for our ports in Congress to ensure they get the support they deserve."

Regional Economic Benefits

The local impact of the port's 2022 cruise activity included 3,500 jobs, $568 million in local business revenue, and $73.5 million in local purchases by passengers and crew. The fourth cruise terminal is forecast to generate an additional 925 jobs and $177 million in local business revenue annually.



The city of Galveston will benefit directly with passenger fees and sales tax revenues from cruise parking.

About the Port of Galveston

Located at the entrance to Galveston Bay and the Houston Ship Channel, the Port of Galveston has been a thriving maritime commercial center since 1825. Just 45 minutes from open seas, the 840-acre port has infrastructure and assets to serve growing cruise, cargo and commercial businesses.

The port is the fourth most popular cruise home port in the U.S. The port also leases and maintains a wide range of cargo facilities on the deep-water Galveston Harbor, which is ranked among the top 50 busiest U.S. cargo waterways. The Galveston Wharves is a self-sustaining city entity whose mission is to generate and reinvest port revenues to benefit the Galveston community with economic growth, jobs and sales tax revenues.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.

The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.

The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.

MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

SOURCE MSC Cruises USA