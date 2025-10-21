MSC CRUISES SERVES AS TITLE SPONSOR FOR AUSTIN 2025 GRAND PRIX™, ANNOUNCES CONTINUED PARTNERSHIP WITH FORMULA 1® FOR 2026 SEASON

The announcement comes just weeks ahead of line starting its year-round cruises from Galveston, Texas on November 9, 2025, onboard MSC Seascape, underscoring its commitment to the Texas market. MSC Cruises was seen at the 2025 Grand Prix™ in Austin with trackside branding, hospitality activations, and prominent placement on BWT Alpine Formula One Team's car, the A525.

As part of the Title Sponsorship, Rubén A. Rodríguez, Chief Executive Officer of MSC Group Cruise Division North America, presented the Constructor's Trophy during the podium celebration in Austin.

Rodríguez, said: "As we continue to expand our offerings in the U.S. and bring our signature sailing experience to Texas, we were honored to be the title sponsor for the 2025 Grand Prix™ in Austin and partner of BWT Alpine Formula One Team. With a shared vision for constant innovation, next-generation technologies and excellence in entertainment, our brands are well-aligned, and this race came at a great time as we get ready to share our unique blend of European style and American comfort with guests this November. We look forward to bringing MSC Seascape to Galveston following this race and once again serving as the title sponsor for the 2026 Grand Prix™ in Austin, as we continue to make MSC Cruises a household name in Texas."

MSC Cruises has served as a global partner of Formula 1® since 2022, sponsoring select title races throughout the year. Recently, the cruise division extended the global partnership through 2030. This year, MSC Cruises announced an additional partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula One team. This sports partnership is among one of many that the cruise line has invested in throughout the U.S. and globally.

In addition to the FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2026, MSC Cruises will also serve as the title sponsor of FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRAN PREMIO DE BARCELONA-CATALUNYA 2026 and FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2026, further strengthening the cruise company's collaboration with the prestigious motorsport.

With sailings from Galveston starting on November 9, MSC Cruises will offer its signature sailing experience that blends European style with American comfort to Texas cruisers. Sailings will begin on MSC Seascape with 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries visiting Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico and Roatan in Honduras. On board, guests will find an extension of the Formula 1® partnership with an F1 Simulator, allowing cruisers to experience the thrill of driving an F1 car with an immersive experience speeding through iconic circuits.

About MSC Cruises

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the privately-owned MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe with a strong and growing presence in North America.

A global cruise brand with 23 modern ships offering cruises across five continents, guests can visit more than 100 countries worldwide with more than 300 destinations, making unforgettable memories and enjoying the finest hospitality.

For more information visit MSC Cruises.

SOURCE MSC Cruises USA

