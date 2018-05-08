Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

DOTHAN, Ala., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (Construction Partners), specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at $12.00 per share. Construction Partners sold 9,000,000 shares, and certain selling stockholders sold 2,250,000 shares. The shares began trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 4, 2018 under the ticker symbol "ROAD."

Construction Partners estimates that its net proceeds will be approximately $100.4 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and before estimated offering expenses. Construction Partners will not receive any proceeds from shares sold by the selling stockholders. Construction Partners intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to provide growth capital, to fund acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt from time to time.

Construction Partners and certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,687,500 shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price.

Baird, Raymond James and Stephens Inc. served as joint book-running managers for the offering. Imperial Capital and D.A. Davidson & Co. served as co-managers.

Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of our business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for residential subdivisions, office and industrial parks, shopping centers and local businesses.

