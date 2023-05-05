Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results
May 05, 2023, 07:00 ET
Revenue Up 34% Compared to Q2 FY2022
Record Backlog of $1.52 Billion
Company Raises FY2023 Outlook Ranges
DOTHAN, Ala., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six southeastern states, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report an excellent second quarter, typically a slower winter quarter in our seasonal business, with significant revenue growth, net loss improvement, and adjusted EBITDA growth compared to the second quarter last year. Milder-than-normal winter weather, along with lower energy costs, helped both our margins and fixed cost recovery. Now, as we enter our busy work season, our pre-inflationary backlog is largely complete, and we are right on track with our annual plan for FY23."
Revenues were $324.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 33.5% compared to $243.4 million in the same quarter last year. The mix of total revenue growth for the quarter was approximately 16.4% of revenue attributable to acquisitions completed subsequent to March 31, 2022 and approximately 17.1% of organic revenue in the Company's existing markets from contract work and sales of HMA and aggregates to third parties.
Gross profit was $26.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 110.3% compared to $12.5 million in the same quarter last year.
General and administrative expenses were $32.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $25.0 million in the same quarter last year. General and administrative expenses were lower as a percentage of total revenue in the quarter at 9.9%, compared to 10.3% in the same quarter last year.
Net loss was $5.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, an improvement compared to a net loss of $9.4 million in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $20.8 million, an increase of 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Project backlog was a record $1.52 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $1.28 billion at March 31, 2022, and $1.47 billion at December 31, 2022.
Smith continued, "The demand environment remains robust, as our record backlog demonstrates. Migration to the Southeast continues, providing new projects in both the public and private sectors. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is fully implemented now, creating investments in all six of our states' roads, bridges, and airports. CPI is well-positioned to meet this demand with our nearly 4,000 talented and dedicated employees.
"The construction industry's labor market and supply chains continue to slowly normalize throughout our Southeastern footprint. Having outperformed in the second quarter and operating in a more consistent economic environment with a record high backlog and growth expectations for the second half of our fiscal year, we have raised and tightened the ranges in our Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook."
Revised Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook
The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2023 with regard to revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
- Revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion
- Net income in the range of $34 million to $42 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $153 million to $165 million
|
(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.
Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "We are pleased to see the external environment beginning to normalize, and we remain confident in the expectation of continued solid growth supported by strong demand and funding. Our business model is resilient, as demonstrated by our return to higher margins after overcoming pre-inflationary backlog and moving into higher-margin work. Our team has done an outstanding job managing the business through a challenging environment while continuing to execute our proven strategy. Today, the opportunity for growth and expansion represents the best longer-term visibility we have ever seen for the Company."
Conference Call
- Financial Statements Follow –
|
Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
For the Three Months
|
For the Six Months
|
2023
|
2022
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenues
|
$ 324,850
|
$ 243,385
|
$ 666,629
|
$ 528,349
|
Cost of revenues
|
298,570
|
230,888
|
609,853
|
482,888
|
Gross profit
|
26,280
|
12,497
|
56,776
|
45,461
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(31,989)
|
(25,000)
|
(61,714)
|
(49,946)
|
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
3,158
|
1,014
|
3,326
|
1,455
|
Gain on facility exchange
|
—
|
—
|
5,389
|
—
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(2,551)
|
(11,489)
|
3,777
|
(3,030)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(4,802)
|
(859)
|
(8,762)
|
(2,123)
|
Other income
|
398
|
43
|
432
|
159
|
Loss before provision for income taxes
|
(6,955)
|
(12,305)
|
(4,553)
|
(4,994)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(1,474)
|
(2,887)
|
(964)
|
(1,087)
|
Net loss
|
(5,481)
|
(9,418)
|
(3,589)
|
(3,907)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net
|
(3,460)
|
5,580
|
(4,752)
|
7,025
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net
|
81
|
(122)
|
117
|
(122)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(3,379)
|
5,458
|
(4,635)
|
6,903
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
$ (8,860)
|
$ (3,960)
|
$ (8,224)
|
$ 2,996
|
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
Basic
|
$ (0.11)
|
$ (0.18)
|
$ (0.07)
|
$ (0.08)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.11)
|
$ (0.18)
|
$ (0.07)
|
$ (0.08)
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
51,827,365
|
51,793,443
|
51,826,143
|
51,744,052
|
Diluted
|
51,827,365
|
51,793,443
|
51,826,143
|
51,744,052
|
Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
March 31,
|
September 30,
|
2023
|
2022
|
ASSETS
|
(unaudited)
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 30,512
|
$ 35,531
|
Restricted cash
|
119
|
28
|
Contracts receivable including retainage, net
|
243,261
|
265,207
|
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
|
29,126
|
29,271
|
Inventories
|
86,197
|
74,195
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
16,900
|
12,957
|
Total current assets
|
406,115
|
417,189
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
502,985
|
481,412
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
16,792
|
13,985
|
Goodwill
|
163,385
|
129,465
|
Intangible assets, net
|
15,399
|
15,976
|
Investment in joint venture
|
87
|
87
|
Restricted investments
|
11,303
|
6,866
|
Other assets
|
24,755
|
30,541
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,140,821
|
$ 1,095,521
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 121,422
|
$ 130,468
|
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|
62,004
|
52,477
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
2,243
|
2,209
|
Current maturities of long-term debt
|
13,500
|
12,500
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
26,158
|
28,484
|
Total current liabilities
|
225,327
|
226,138
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs
|
408,967
|
363,066
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
14,982
|
12,059
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
24,938
|
26,713
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
13,919
|
11,666
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
462,806
|
413,504
|
Total liabilities
|
688,133
|
639,642
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2023 and
|
—
|
—
|
Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 41,376,528 shares
|
41
|
41
|
Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 14,275,867 shares
|
15
|
15
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
261,743
|
256,571
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 9,837 shares of Class A common stock at March 31, 2023 and 2,706
|
(178)
|
(39)
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,922,952 shares of Class B common stock at March 31, 2023 and
|
(15,603)
|
(15,603)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|
12,985
|
17,620
|
Retained earnings
|
193,685
|
197,274
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
452,688
|
455,879
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,140,821
|
$ 1,095,521
|
Construction Partners, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
For the Six Months
|
2023
|
2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$ (3,589)
|
$ (3,907)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided
|
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization of long-lived assets
|
38,233
|
33,047
|
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discount
|
151
|
128
|
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments
|
2,286
|
(2,130)
|
Provision for bad debt
|
70
|
130
|
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|
(3,326)
|
(1,455)
|
Gain on facility exchange
|
(5,389)
|
—
|
Realized losses on restricted investments
|
4
|
—
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
5,172
|
3,246
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
(224)
|
(245)
|
Other non-cash adjustments
|
(69)
|
39
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
|
Contracts receivable including retainage
|
34,092
|
(3,821)
|
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
|
743
|
(1,261)
|
Inventories
|
(10,152)
|
(13,665)
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
(3,246)
|
(8,150)
|
Other assets
|
(206)
|
350
|
Accounts payable
|
(12,764)
|
(2,426)
|
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
|
7,415
|
12,304
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
(6,289)
|
(11,957)
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
2,784
|
3,067
|
Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions
|
45,696
|
3,294
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
(60,399)
|
(34,703)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
8,301
|
3,777
|
Proceeds from facility exchange
|
36,987
|
—
|
Proceeds from restricted investments
|
866
|
—
|
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(77,842)
|
(102,893)
|
Purchase of restricted investments
|
(5,148)
|
(6,358)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(97,235)
|
(140,177)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Net proceeds from revolving credit facility
|
38,000
|
116,000
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount
|
15,000
|
—
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(6,250)
|
(5,000)
|
Purchase of treasury stock
|
(139)
|
(39)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
46,611
|
110,961
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
(4,928)
|
(25,922)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
35,559
|
57,251
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
$ 30,631
|
$ 31,329
|
Supplemental cash flow information:
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$ 9,047
|
$ 3,375
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$ 626
|
$ 1,076
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|
$ 4,062
|
$ 5,983
|
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities
|
$ 1,204
|
$ 1,144
|
Non-cash items:
|
Property, plant and equipment included with accounts payable at period end
|
$ 3,448
|
$ 1,042
|
Amounts payable to seller in business combination
|
$ —
|
$ 600
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt, (vi) certain management fees and expenses and (vii) nonrecurring legal settlement costs and associated legal expenses unrelated to the Company's core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our operating performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. This measure has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA because management uses this measure as a key performance indicator, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use this measure to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.
The following tables present a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:
|
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Quarters Ended March 31, 2023 and 2022
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
For the Three Months
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net loss
|
$ (5,481)
|
$ (9,418)
|
Interest expense, net
|
4,802
|
859
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(1,474)
|
(2,887)
|
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
|
19,858
|
17,144
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
2,692
|
1,742
|
Management fees and expenses (1)
|
359
|
384
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 20,756
|
$ 7,824
|
(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.
|
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Year 2023 Updated Outlook
(unaudited, in thousands)
|
For the Fiscal Year Ending
|
Low
|
High
|
Net income
|
$ 34,000
|
$ 42,000
|
Interest expense, net
|
19,100
|
19,500
|
Provision for income taxes
|
11,400
|
14,100
|
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
|
77,000
|
77,300
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
9,800
|
10,400
|
Management fees and expenses (1)
|
1,700
|
1,700
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 153,000
|
$ 165,000
|
(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.
