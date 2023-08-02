Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Results

Record Quarterly Revenue Up 11%, Net Income Up 78%, & Adjusted EBITDA Up 50% Compared to Q3 FY2022

Company Updates FY2023 Outlook - Narrows Revenue Range and Raises Net Income & Adjusted EBITDA Ranges

Record Backlog of $1.59 Billion

DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across six southeastern states, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our third quarter results, representing the single highest revenue quarter in the Company's history, despite a wetter-than-normal April and June. In addition, project backlog increased to $1.59 billion, a new record for CPI, and is reflective of continued strong demand momentum. Our team achieved margins 350 basis points higher than a year ago that led to significantly stronger net income, cash flow, and Adjusted EBITDA. Overall, our business is now experiencing operational performance typical for CPI, as we pursue healthy sources of recurring revenue and operate in a more stable cost environment. All of these factors continue to support our bullish outlook for near- and long-term profitable growth."

Revenues were $421.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 11% compared to $380.3 million in the same quarter last year. Excluding the impact of approximately $10 million of additional revenue from higher state liquid asphalt price index reimbursements in the third quarter last year resulting from a large increase in asphalt prices during that quarter(1), revenue growth was 14% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023.

Gross profit was $64.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 45% compared to $44.3 million in the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $32.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $26.6 million in the same quarter last year.

Net income was $21.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 78% compared to $12.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter was $48.9 million, compared to $13.0 million of net cash used in operating activities in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $56.4 million, an increase of 50% compared to $37.6 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was 13.4%, compared to 9.9% in the same quarter last year.

Project backlog was $1.59 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to $1.33 billion at June 30, 2022 and $1.52 billion at March 31, 2023.

Smith continued, "The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) is fully implemented and is driving investment in all six of our states' roads, bridges, and airports, while the continued migration to the Southeast supports a vibrant commercial economy in our markets. CPI is well-positioned to meet this demand with our more than 4,000 talented and dedicated employees. Based on our increased profitability in the quarter and accounting for a wetter-than-normal April and June, we are narrowing our revenue range and raising our net income and Adjusted EBITDA ranges for our FY2023 Outlook."

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2023 with regard to revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Revenue in the range of $1.535 billion to $1.555 billion

to Net income in the range of $41 million to $46 million

to Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $161 million to $169 million

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "The CPI business model is demonstrating its efficiency as we return to historical norms in terms of passing through costs and converting backlog reflective of the changing macro-environment compared to our prior fiscal year. We founded the company on a strategy of pursuing recurring infrastructure repair and maintenance projects, generating sustainable and profitable growth, and that strategy is as vibrant now as at any point in our history. Generating record quarterly revenue and another record backlog while achieving an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.4% in the quarter compared to 9.9% in the same quarter last year demonstrates the strength of the CPI business model. Our team continues to do an outstanding job managing the business and executing on our proven strategy."

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across six southeastern states. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminal, the company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and revenues adjusted for liquid asphalt index reimbursements are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

- Financial Statements Follow –

Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Nine Months

Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues

$ 421,893

$ 380,272

$ 1,088,522

$ 908,621 Cost of revenues

357,821

336,022

967,674

818,910 Gross profit

64,072

44,250

120,848

89,711 General and administrative expenses

(32,231)

(26,584)

(93,945)

(76,530) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

1,499

333

4,825

1,788 Gain on facility exchange

—

—

5,389

— Operating income

33,340

17,999

37,117

14,969 Interest expense, net

(5,039)

(2,054)

(13,801)

(4,177) Other income

493

178

925

337 Income before provision for income taxes

28,794

16,123

24,241

11,129 Provision for income taxes

7,117

3,955

6,153

2,868 Net income

21,677

12,168

18,088

8,261 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax















Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net

4,127

1,729

(625)

8,754 Unrealized loss on restricted investments, net

(129)

(154)

(12)

(276) Other comprehensive income (loss)

3,998

1,575

(637)

8,478 Comprehensive income

$ 25,675

$ 13,743

$ 17,451

$ 16,739



































Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:















Basic

$ 0.42

$ 0.23

$ 0.35

$ 0.16 Diluted

$ 0.41

$ 0.23

$ 0.35

$ 0.16

















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:















Basic

51,827,448

51,793,245

51,826,578

51,760,384 Diluted

52,293,846

51,888,511

52,114,438

51,928,427



















Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,

September 30,

2023

2022 ASSETS (unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,878

$ 35,531 Restricted cash 71

28 Contracts receivable including retainage, net 254,972

265,207 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 33,449

29,271 Inventories 88,233

74,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,694

12,957 Total current assets 441,297

417,189 Property, plant and equipment, net 502,732

481,412 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,484

13,985 Goodwill 157,289

129,465 Intangible assets, net 21,169

15,976 Investment in joint venture 87

87 Restricted investments 13,353

6,866 Other assets 30,428

30,541 Total assets $ 1,183,839

$ 1,095,521 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 126,745

$ 130,468 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 68,748

52,477 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,385

2,209 Current maturities of long-term debt 14,000

12,500 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,935

28,484 Total current liabilities 240,813

226,138 Long-term liabilities:





Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs 405,416

363,066 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 15,607

12,059 Deferred income taxes, net 25,700

26,713 Other long-term liabilities 15,203

11,666 Total long-term liabilities 461,926

413,504 Total liabilities 702,739

639,642 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 —

— Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 43,760,546 shares

issued and 43,728,310 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 41,195,730 shares issued

and 41,193,024 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 44

41 Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,921,463 shares

issued and 8,998,511 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 14,275,867 shares issued

and 11,352,915 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 12

15 Additional paid-in capital 264,480

256,571 Treasury stock, at cost, 32,236 shares of Class A common stock at June 30, 2023 and 2,706

shares at September 30, 2022, par value $0.001 (178)

(39) Treasury stock, at cost, 2,922,952 shares of Class B common stock at June 30, 2023 and

September 30, 2022, par value $0.001 (15,603)

(15,603) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 16,983

17,620 Retained earnings 215,362

197,274 Total stockholders' equity 481,100

455,879 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,183,839

$ 1,095,521









Construction Partners, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 18,088

$ 8,261 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization of long-lived assets 57,769

50,291 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discount 225

198 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments 1,408

(2,589) Provision for bad debt 450

(1,077) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (4,825)

(1,788) Gain on facility exchange (5,389)

— Realized losses on restricted investments 10

— Equity-based compensation expense 7,909

5,094 Deferred income tax benefit (145)

(193) Other non-cash adjustments (117)

97 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:





Contracts receivable including retainage 22,777

(71,865) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts (3,580)

(9,487) Inventories (11,999)

(21,726) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,214

(2,327) Other assets (283)

(2,893) Accounts payable (7,441)

30,025 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 14,159

13,379 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,741)

(6,946) Other long-term liabilities 4,053

3,825 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, net of acquisitions 94,542

(9,721) Cash flows from investing activities:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment (79,046)

(52,236) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 12,640

4,184 Proceeds from facility exchange 36,987

— Proceeds from restricted investments 1,403

— Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (82,740)

(102,893) Purchase of restricted investments (7,882)

(7,662) Net cash used in investing activities (118,638)

(158,607) Cash flows from financing activities:





Net proceeds from revolving credit facility 38,000

142,300 Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount 15,000

— Repayments of long-term debt (9,375)

(5,000) Purchase of treasury stock (139)

(39) Net cash provided by financing activities 43,486

137,261 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 19,390

(31,067) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 35,559

57,251 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 54,949

$ 26,184







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 14,319

$ 5,727 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,021

$ 1,372 Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 5,417

$ 6,209 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities $ 1,802

$ 1,783 Non-cash items:





Property, plant and equipment included with accounts payable at period end $ 2,078

$ 1,236 Amounts payable to seller in business combination $ —

$ 600

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt and (vi) certain management fees and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Revenues adjusted for liquid asphalt index reimbursements represent revenues net of payments received as reimbursement for increases in the index price of liquid asphalt during the period. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present these metrics because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of these metrics may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Quarters Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022 Net income $ 21,677

$ 12,168 Interest expense, net 5,039

2,054 Provision for income taxes 7,117

3,955 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 19,536

17,244 Equity-based compensation expense 2,737

1,848 Management fees and expenses (1) 383

370 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,489

$ 37,639 Revenues $ 421,893

$ 380,272 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.4 %

9.9 %





(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2023 Updated Outlook (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2023

Low

High Net income $ 41,000

$ 46,000 Interest expense, net 18,000

18,400 Provision for income taxes 13,800

15,500 Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization 76,700

77,000 Equity-based compensation expense 9,800

10,400 Management fees and expenses (1) 1,700

1,700 Adjusted EBITDA $ 161,000

$ 169,000













(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenues, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to revenues adjusted for liquid asphalt index reimbursements for the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc. Revenues Adjusted for Liquid Asphalt Index Reimbursements Fiscal Quarters Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 (unaudited, in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

2023

2022 Revenues $ 421,893

$ 380,272 Impact of liquid asphalt index reimbursements (1,599)

(10,013) Revenues adjusted for liquid asphalt index reimbursements $ 420,294

$ 370,259









