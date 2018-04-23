Construction Partners, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering

DOTHAN, Ala., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (Construction Partners), specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten initial public offering of 11,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock. Construction Partners is offering 6,750,000 shares, and certain selling stockholders are offering 4,500,000 shares. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $15.00 and $17.00 per share. Construction Partners has applied for its Class A common stock to be listed for trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ROAD." Construction Partners expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to provide growth capital, to fund acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of debt from time to time. Construction Partners will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.

Certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,687,500 shares at the initial public offering price.

Baird, Raymond James and Stephens Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Imperial Capital and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from:

Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated Attn: Syndicate Department 777 E. Wisconsin Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53202 syndicate@rwbaird.com Telephone: (800) 792-2473 Raymond James & Associates, Inc. Attn: Syndicate 880 Carillon Parkway St. Petersburg, FL 33716 prospectus@raymondjames.com Telephone: (800) 248-8863 Stephens Inc. Attn: Syndicate Desk 111 Center Street Little Rock, AR 72201 prospectus@stephens.com Telephone: (800) 643-9691

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of our business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for residential subdivisions, office and industrial parks, shopping centers and local businesses.

