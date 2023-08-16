Construction Procurement Platform Kojo Launches New Tool Tracking Solution

Kojo continues to solve major pain points for construction trade contractors as an end-to-end solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojo , the construction industry's leading materials and inventory management platform, today announced the launch of Kojo Tool Tracking to help customers keep track of their tool and equipment inventory across their jobs.

Trade contractors have tool inventory that is checked out by the field, managed by the warehouse, and ordered by purchasing. According to the National Equipment Register (NER), equipment theft is estimated to cost the construction industry between $300 million to $1 billion per year. With the addition of Tool Tracking, Kojo now provides field, warehouse, and purchasing teams clear visibility into a tool's condition, location, and current assignee. It is a simple and intuitive way for trade contractors to manage and protect one of the company's most valuable assets.

"A solution to help trade contractors keep track of their broad inventory of tools is by far our most requested feature," said Maria Davidson, CEO and founder of Kojo. "Managing valuable quantities of tools and equipment for large teams is painful and rife with inefficiency, leading to higher costs and frequent project delays. Not having a digital chain of ownership can lead to theft and breakage. With the addition of Tool Tracking, we're solving this major pain point for our customers."

Key features of the new solution include:

A dashboard for the warehouse to manage tools

Check-in and check-out functionality

The ability to add and view tool details, including pictures

Managing the tool lifecycle with service, damaged, lost, and stolen statuses

Clear visibility of where a tool is and the current job/assignee

History of tool's lifecycle and usage

Easy field requesting of tools

"Tracking tools is a constant struggle. Having the ability to use the Kojo app to sign tools in and out will be extremely beneficial to our business," said Steve Flores, general manager at Lumix Electric. "We are excited to use Kojo's tool tracking solution."

Kojo continues to innovate and add new features to help make trade contractors' lives easier. In March Kojo added Automated Invoice Matching to help streamline accounting processes. Kojo also announced its official entrance into the Mechanical market in June.

Kojo has now powered more than 10,000 construction projects across 47 states, saving customers 75% of the manual entry they previously had to do and reducing materials waste on job sites by up to 90%.

About Kojo

Kojo is the construction industry's leading materials and inventory management platform. Kojo enables trade and self-perform general contractors to streamline every step in the procurement and inventory management process from takeoff to closeout. By connecting field, office, warehouse, accounting, and vendors teams on one software platform, Kojo gives contractors visibility into real-time materials spending and usage, helps them source the best prices and availability across vendors, reduces material waste, and increases labor productivity. To learn more, visit www.usekojo.com .

