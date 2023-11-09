Kojo Launches New Integrations With Nation's Largest Electrical Suppliers

Integrated systems enable faster, more accurate orders for Kojo customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojo , the construction industry's leading materials and inventory management platform, today announced Supplier Integrations, a new series of integrations with some of the leading electrical suppliers in the U.S. These integrations significantly reduce friction in the materials order process and allow contractors to have greater control over their construction projects. With these new capabilities, Kojo helps contractors keep projects on track and within budget, while allowing suppliers to serve their customers more efficiently.

"We already have 25 Kojo electrical subcontractor customers using our new Supplier Integrations in beta, and we plan to open the integrations to hundreds of customers in the coming months," said Maria Davidson, founder and CEO of Kojo. "In addition, we have 23 suppliers currently in beta and are working on expanding our beta to eight more suppliers over the next quarter as we continue to look for ways to make contractors' jobs more efficient."

The new integrations create a seamless, two-way flow of data between Kojo and the supplier. Kojo customers now have a real-time view into a supplier's catalog, enabling them to see the exact product offering and custom pricing so they know the full costs of materials and orders. When a customer creates a purchase order in Kojo, it is sent directly into a supplier's system of record for review (instead of an emailed PDF that needs to be manually entered into the vendor's accounting system). The supplier can automatically send an order acknowledgment directly back into Kojo to confirm the order has been received.

"We're teaming up with Kojo to fully digitize and streamline the material procurement experience for our mutual customers," said Ryan Evans, vice president of sales and marketing, construction market, at Border States , the sixth largest electrical supplier in the U.S. "By integrating Border States' ordering system with Kojo's procurement platform for contractors, our sales team can serve our customers much more efficiently. With this launch, processing and fulfilling material orders will require no back-and-forth emails, PDF attachments, or tedious manual data entry. Contractors will save time on every order, and that's a huge competitive advantage for them."

Suppliers and contractors alike are already seeing the benefits of these new integrations.

"Graybar has a long track record of helping our contractor customers improve efficiency and productivity, both on and off the jobsite," said John Tintera, director of business performance at Graybar , one of the top three electrical distributors in the U.S. "As business changes and evolves, it's critical for contractors and distributors to collaborate effectively. Our successful integration with the Kojo procurement platform enhances collaboration and gives contractors a faster, more accurate way to manage the order entry process."

Kojo customers are also seeing how these new integrations are making their lives easier. Nathan Greene, purchasing manager at Marathon Electrical Contractors, who has been piloting Kojo's Graybar integration since September 2023 said, "direct integrations make it even easier for me to quote and order."

The team at Kojo is continuing to work with partners across the vast construction ecosystem as it evolves into a true all-in-one materials management platform for trade contractors. The Kojo platform is trusted by more than 15,000 construction professionals to help them manage projects across 47 states. To date, Kojo has powered over 25,000 projects, saving customers more than $30 million on materials orders.

About Kojo

Kojo is the construction industry's leading materials and inventory management platform. Kojo enables trade and self-perform general contractors to streamline every step in the procurement and inventory management process from takeoff to closeout. By connecting field, office, warehouse, accounting, and vendors teams on one software platform, Kojo gives contractors visibility into real-time materials spending and usage, helps them source the best prices and availability across suppliers, reduces material waste, and increases labor productivity. To learn more, visit www.usekojo.com .

