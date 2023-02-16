Construction safety helmets market size to grow by USD 551.17 million from 2021 to 2026: APAC estimated to account for 49% growth - Technavio

Feb 16, 2023, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global construction safety helmets market size is estimated to increase by USD 551.17 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report -Request a sample report.
Global construction safety helmets market – Vendor analysis
Vendor offerings -
- 3M Co. - The company offers construction safety helmets that are designed for comfort. With pressure diffusion technology, these helmets can reduce forehead pressure by 20% on average.
- Centurion Safety Products Ltd. - The company offers construction safety helmets that are combined with a badge holder fitter, which combines premium adhesive and an easy-click lock functionality for added security.
- Delta Plus Group - The company offers construction safety helmets that are tested for front-back wearing to reduce encumbrance. They are equipped with foam sweatband for head size 53 cm to 63 cm.
- Honeywell International Inc. - The company offers construction safety helmets that protect from falling objects, collision impact, debris, and shock, among other hazards.
- For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!
Vendor landscape –
The global construction safety helmets market is fragmented, with the presence of several small and large vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer construction safety helmets in the market are 3M Co., Alpha Solway Ltd., Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Concord Helmet and Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Delta Plus Group, Engelbert Strauss GmbH and Co. KG, Fire Safe Solutions and Consultants, Greateagle Safety Products Co. Ltd., Hengshui Kai Yuan FRP Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., KASK Spa, Mallcom India Ltd., MSA Safety Inc., NAFFCO FZCO, Performance Fabrics Inc. DBA HexArmor, Protective Industrial Products Inc, Sure Safety India Ltd., Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., and uvex group and others.
Vendors compete based on quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Increasing competition among vendors is expected to compel them to reduce their product prices, which will negatively affect their profit margins and market growth. Moreover, changing consumption patterns affect vendors' performance. The global construction safety helmets market can also be affected by global and regional economic conditions.
Global construction safety helmets market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
- Key purchase criteria
- Adoption rates
- Adoption lifecycle
- Drivers of price sensitivity
Global construction safety helmets market - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on material (HDPE, polyethylene, fiberglass, polycarbonate, and others).
- The HDPE segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. HDPE helmets can be molded to manufacture different safety helmets with various ribs, slots, brims, and vents. They have a locking system, suspension system, ventilation system, side slots, and rain gutter system. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Geography overview
Based on geography, the global construction safety helmets market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global construction safety helmets market.
- APAC will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key contributors to the construction safety helmets market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The construction industry in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the need for new infrastructure fueled by the growing urban population. This, in turn, will drive the construction safety helmet market growth in APAC.
Global construction safety helmets market – Market dynamics
Leading drivers - The robust growth of the construction industry is driving market growth. The spending on construction is expected to increase in APAC over the next five years. ASEAN governments are focusing on strengthening infrastructure and creating stronger inter-regional collaboration with China. Economies such as Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Myanmar are expected to witness growth in their construction market. The increasing population will fuel the demand for accommodation, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the residential construction sector. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for construction safety helmets during the forecast period.
Key trends - Ergonomically designed helmets are a key trend in the market. The integration of ergonomics in construction safety helmets will enhance comfort. Muscular issues can directly impact movement, energy, posture, and fatigue. Hence, regulatory bodies such as OSHA are creating awareness about the benefits of ergonomics. The organization also provides training on construction ergonomics. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges - Discomfort due to weight is challenging the market growth. Most of the safety helmets are heavy or lack ventilation, which causes fatigue and suffocation. Accessories such as visors further add to the weight and discomfort. Hence, vendors are manufacturing safety helmets with four-point and six-point suspensions. However, these helmets are relatively new and less popular. Moreover, they may not be viable for businesses to replace the entire stock of conventional safety helmets with newer variants. Such factors may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!
What are the key data covered in this construction safety helmets market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction safety helmets market between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the construction safety helmets market and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the construction safety helmets market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction safety helmets market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The predicted growth for the safety apparel market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 9.80 billion at a decelerating CAGR of 11.3%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (chemical defending, flame retardant, mechanical, high visibility, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The safety shoes market size is expected to increase by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (construction, chemicals, manufacturing, mining, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa).
|
Construction Safety Helmets Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
147
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 551.17 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2022 (%)
|
6.26
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
3M Co., Alpha Solway Ltd., Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Concord Helmet and Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Delta Plus Group, Engelbert Strauss GmbH and Co. KG, Fire Safe Solutions and Consultants, Greateagle Safety Products Co. Ltd., Hengshui Kai Yuan FRP Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., KASK Spa, Mallcom India Ltd., MSA Safety Inc., NAFFCO FZCO, Performance Fabrics Inc. DBA HexArmor, Protective Industrial Products Inc, Sure Safety India Ltd., Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., and uvex group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports
Table of contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Material
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Material
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Material
- 5.3 HDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on HDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on HDPE - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on HDPE - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Polyethylene - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Polyethylene - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Fiberglass - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Fiberglass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Fiberglass - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Polycarbonate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Polycarbonate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Polycarbonate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Polycarbonate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Polycarbonate - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Material
- Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 99: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 3M Co.
- Exhibit 101: 3M Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 102: 3M Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 103: 3M Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 104: 3M Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 105: 3M Co. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Centurion Safety Products Ltd.
- Exhibit 106: Centurion Safety Products Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Centurion Safety Products Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Centurion Safety Products Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Delta Plus Group
- Exhibit 109: Delta Plus Group - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Delta Plus Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 111: Delta Plus Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 112: Delta Plus Group - Segment focus
- 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 113: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 116: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 117: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 JSP Ltd.
- Exhibit 118: JSP Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 119: JSP Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 120: JSP Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 KASK Spa
- Exhibit 121: KASK Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 122: KASK Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 123: KASK Spa - Key offerings
- 10.9 MSA Safety Inc.
- Exhibit 124: MSA Safety Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: MSA Safety Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: MSA Safety Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: MSA Safety Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 NAFFCO FZCO
- Exhibit 128: NAFFCO FZCO - Overview
- Exhibit 129: NAFFCO FZCO - Product / Service
- Exhibit 130: NAFFCO FZCO - Key offerings
- 10.11 Protective Industrial Products Inc
- Exhibit 131: Protective Industrial Products Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Protective Industrial Products Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 133: Protective Industrial Products Inc - Key offerings
- 10.12 uvex group
- Exhibit 134: uvex group - Overview
- Exhibit 135: uvex group - Business segments
- Exhibit 136: uvex group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: uvex group - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 141: Research methodology
- Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 143: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article