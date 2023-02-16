Construction safety helmets market size to grow by USD 551.17 million from 2021 to 2026: APAC estimated to account for 49% growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global construction safety helmets market size is estimated to increase by USD 551.17 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Discover more insights on the market before buying the full report -Request a sample report.

Global construction safety helmets market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Safety Helmets Market 2022-2026

3M Co. - The company offers construction safety helmets that are designed for comfort. With pressure diffusion technology, these helmets can reduce forehead pressure by 20% on average.

The company offers construction safety helmets that protect from falling objects, collision impact, debris, and shock, among other hazards. For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global construction safety helmets market is fragmented, with the presence of several small and large vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer construction safety helmets in the market are 3M Co., Alpha Solway Ltd., Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Concord Helmet and Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Delta Plus Group, Engelbert Strauss GmbH and Co. KG, Fire Safe Solutions and Consultants, Greateagle Safety Products Co. Ltd., Hengshui Kai Yuan FRP Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., KASK Spa, Mallcom India Ltd., MSA Safety Inc., NAFFCO FZCO, Performance Fabrics Inc. DBA HexArmor, Protective Industrial Products Inc, Sure Safety India Ltd., Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., and uvex group and others.

Vendors compete based on quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Increasing competition among vendors is expected to compel them to reduce their product prices, which will negatively affect their profit margins and market growth. Moreover, changing consumption patterns affect vendors' performance. The global construction safety helmets market can also be affected by global and regional economic conditions.

Global construction safety helmets market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global construction safety helmets market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on material (HDPE, polyethylene, fiberglass, polycarbonate, and others).

The HDPE segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. HDPE helmets can be molded to manufacture different safety helmets with various ribs, slots, brims, and vents. They have a locking system, suspension system, ventilation system, side slots, and rain gutter system. Such factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global construction safety helmets market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global construction safety helmets market.

APAC will account for 49% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China , Japan , and India are the key contributors to the construction safety helmets market in the region. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The construction industry in the region is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the need for new infrastructure fueled by the growing urban population. This, in turn, will drive the construction safety helmet market growth in APAC.

Download a sample report

Global construction safety helmets market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The robust growth of the construction industry is driving market growth. The spending on construction is expected to increase in APAC over the next five years. ASEAN governments are focusing on strengthening infrastructure and creating stronger inter-regional collaboration with China. Economies such as Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Myanmar are expected to witness growth in their construction market. The increasing population will fuel the demand for accommodation, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the residential construction sector. Such factors are expected to increase the demand for construction safety helmets during the forecast period.

Key trends - Ergonomically designed helmets are a key trend in the market. The integration of ergonomics in construction safety helmets will enhance comfort. Muscular issues can directly impact movement, energy, posture, and fatigue. Hence, regulatory bodies such as OSHA are creating awareness about the benefits of ergonomics. The organization also provides training on construction ergonomics. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - Discomfort due to weight is challenging the market growth. Most of the safety helmets are heavy or lack ventilation, which causes fatigue and suffocation. Accessories such as visors further add to the weight and discomfort. Hence, vendors are manufacturing safety helmets with four-point and six-point suspensions. However, these helmets are relatively new and less popular. Moreover, they may not be viable for businesses to replace the entire stock of conventional safety helmets with newer variants. Such factors may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this construction safety helmets market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction safety helmets market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the construction safety helmets market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the construction safety helmets market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction safety helmets market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the safety apparel market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 9.80 billion at a decelerating CAGR of 11.3%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (chemical defending, flame retardant, mechanical, high visibility, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The safety shoes market size is expected to increase by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (construction, chemicals, manufacturing, mining, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa).

Construction Safety Helmets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 551.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2022 (%) 6.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alpha Solway Ltd., Centurion Safety Products Ltd., Concord Helmet and Safety Products Pvt. Ltd., Delta Plus Group, Engelbert Strauss GmbH and Co. KG, Fire Safe Solutions and Consultants, Greateagle Safety Products Co. Ltd., Hengshui Kai Yuan FRP Products Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., KASK Spa, Mallcom India Ltd., MSA Safety Inc., NAFFCO FZCO, Performance Fabrics Inc. DBA HexArmor, Protective Industrial Products Inc, Sure Safety India Ltd., Udyogi International Pvt. Ltd., and uvex group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

