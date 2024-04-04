Construction Safety Week Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Announces Partnership with OSHA and a Joint National Industry Stand-Down

Annual Initiative to Promote Industry Safety Runs May 6-10

MINNEAPOLIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Construction Safety Week" is celebrating its first 10 years as the construction industry's annual week-long, safety-focused event, designed to promote worker safety and wellness. It's an opportunity for people, companies, and the entire industry to join, celebrate and recommit to doing whatever it takes to send everyone home safe every day. In 2024, Construction Safety Week will be held from May 6-10.

This year, Construction Safety Week is partnering with OSHA and its National Safety Stand-down initiative to help prevent falls in construction, which is a leading cause of injury to workers. This joint effort encourages companies to pause work sites throughout the U.S. during Construction Safety Week from May 6-10 to create the largest industry-wide safety stand-down ever held.

Over the past ten years, the construction industry, which traditionally has higher than average incident rates compared to other occupations, has made considerable strides in prioritizing and committing to safety. The 2024 Construction Safety Week theme, Value Every Voice, is designed to connect and strengthen the message throughout the industry. The theme explores four components: driving personal ownership, encouraging and welcoming new ideas, embracing every voice, and strengthening our safety culture. Construction Safety Week provides related content for companies to plan activities, conversations and demonstrations with their teams.

"Construction Safety Week kicked off 10 years ago with a mission to make the industry safer for all workers. Over the years, the theme of this week-long initiative has evolved and strengthened the message that every person in the industry plays an essential role in safety," said Dan Johnson, Mortenson Chief Executive Officer and 2024 Safety Week Chair. "We encourage everyone participating in Construction Safety Week to extend their commitment and dedication to safety outside of this one week and implement higher safety standards throughout the year."

Ahead of the 2024 Construction Safety Week kickoff, workers and companies across the industry are encouraged to participate in the My Voice, My Vote Giveaway between April 8 - May 9. This year's Giveaway encourages workers and companies across the construction industry to vote for the reason that represents why they are committed to valuing every voice. It also asks participants to share how they demonstrate this commitment in the workplace for a chance to win a $1000 grand prize. Company participation rankings, live voting results, and more will be available at www.constructionsafetyweek.com/vote.

All workers and companies in the construction industry are invited and encouraged to participate in Construction Safety Week 2024. Free resources are available on the Construction Safety Week website and include promotional materials, discussion topics, event ideas, videos, at-home activities for families and materials translated into Spanish and French. Find these free tools at constructionsafetyweek.com .

About

Construction Safety Week is an annual event designed to raise awareness of the industry's ongoing commitment to building a culture of safety through sharing best practices, tools and resources at job sites and offices across the U.S. and Canada. Safety Week was founded by members of The Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum (IIF) and now includes 70 of the top contractors in the industry, representing thousands of workers. Additional support comes from Safety Week sponsors, partners, and advocates.

2024 Safety Week Members

Alberici, Aldridge, Allan Myers, APi Group, Atkinson Construction, Austin, Baker Construction, Barnard, Barton Malow, Black & Veatch, BMWC Constructors, Boh Bros., Branch, Brasfield and Gorrie, Caddell, Cashman, Clark, CNA, doka, DPR Construction, Eldeco, Flintco, Fluor, Forgen, Gaylor Electric, Gilbane, GPRS, Graham, Granite, Gray, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Haskell. Hensel Phelps, Herzog, Hoffman, Holder, Hydro Temp, J.F. Shea, JE Dunn, Kiewit, Manson, Massman Construction Co,, McCarthy, Mortenson, New South Construction, PC Construction, PCL Construction, Phillips & Jordan, Rodgers, Rosendin, Schuchart, Shimmick, Skanska, Stacy Witbeck, Sukut Construction, Sundt, Superior, Terracon, The Cianbro Companies, The Lane Group, The Middlesex Corporation, Walsh, Traylor Bros, Turner, Villager Construction, Yates Construction, Webcor, and Zachry.

2024 Safety Week Sponsors

Signature Sponsor: AGC of America

Additional Sponsors: AON, Autodesk Construction Cloud, Chubb, Construction Industry Round Table, CURT, DeWalt- Stanley Black & Decker, EMC Insurance, Fastenal, KASK, Milwaukee Tool, National Academy of Construction, NAXSA, NTT Data, The Beavers, The Moles, Travelers, and Zurich.

