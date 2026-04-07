Construction Summit Arizona to Connect Employers with Next-Generation Talent in Phoenix

PHOENIX, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumber, the leading construction workforce management platform, is set to host Construction Summit Arizona, a high-impact industry event designed to connect construction business owners, workforce leaders, and the next generation of skilled talent. The summit will take place in Phoenix, Arizona, and is co-hosted by ConstructionOwners.com, BuilderFax, Project Built, Contractors Closers and Connections, and Workify Staffing, with additional support from ABC Illinois, ABC Northern California, Melody Mocktail and Arizona Builders Alliance.

Construction Summit Arizona aims to address one of the industry's most pressing challenges: workforce development. By bringing together construction companies actively hiring, students exploring careers in the trades, and thought leaders shaping the future of construction, the event creates a dynamic platform for collaboration, education, and opportunity.

A central highlight of the summit is the career fair, where leading construction firms will engage directly with students and emerging professionals. Attendees will include a diverse mix of contractors, subcontractors, and industry employers looking to build their workforce pipeline. The event is expected to attract a strong turnout of students from regional universities and trade programs, creating meaningful pathways from education to employment.

In addition to workforce development, the summit also places a strong emphasis on mental health and wellness in construction—an increasingly critical topic for the industry. In partnership with Project Built, the event will feature a dedicated lunch keynote and panel discussion focused on mental health awareness, support systems, and building a more sustainable and people-first construction culture.

The event is free for students, making it highly accessible for those looking to break into the construction industry. Complimentary food will be available for all attendees, creating an engaging and welcoming environment for networking and learning.

"The Construction Summit is about more than just conversations; it's about creating real connections between employers and the future workforce," said Caroline Raffetto, Editor of ConstructionOwners.com. "We're bringing together the people, ideas, and opportunities needed to strengthen the construction industry from the ground up."

The summit will feature a series of standout sessions led by industry experts, focusing on innovation, workforce development, and the evolving role of technology in construction:

"AI and Digital Solutions for Next-Gen Talent in Construction" by Shel Waggener, Chief Customer Officer at Lumber

by Shel Waggener, Chief Customer Officer at Lumber "Beyond the Blueprint: The Hidden Power of Connection in Construction" by Josh Vitale, Founder of Project Built

by Josh Vitale, Founder of Project Built "Bridging the Gap: Building the Next Generation of Skilled Construction Talent" by Howard Aronson, CEO of Workify Staffing

by Howard Aronson, CEO of Workify Staffing "Hard Hats & Smart Tech: Preparing the Next Generation of Builders"

Moderator: Kate Glantz (Move Over Bob)

Panelists: Manideep Tummalapuid (Fresno State University), Shelly Seitz (GCU), Mike Greenawalt, Steve Potts (BuilderFax)

These sessions will explore how technology, community, and strategic workforce initiatives can help close the industry's talent gap and prepare construction businesses for long-term success.

"Construction Summit Arizona reflects our commitment to solving workforce challenges in construction," said Shreesha Ramdas, CEO and Founder of Lumber. "By connecting employers with emerging talent and showcasing forward-thinking solutions, we're helping the industry build a stronger, more resilient future."

Registration is now open. Attendees are encouraged to secure their spot in advance by registering for the event.

About Lumber

Lumber is an AI-powered construction workforce management platform that helps contractors streamline payroll, compliance, time tracking, scheduling, hiring, and benefits. With built-in AI Agents, Lumber automates routine workflows, improves field productivity, and delivers real-time insights—enabling construction teams to operate more efficiently and scale with confidence.

SOURCE Lumber