Construction Tech Leader Kahua Spotlights Real-World AI Value at Microsoft Ignite

CTO Colin Whitlatch joins Microsoft and other technology leaders to explore how responsible AI is delivering measurable enterprise impact.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua, a leading platform for asset centric project management®, announced that Chief Technology Officer Colin Whitlatch will join Microsoft and other technology leaders at Microsoft Ignite 2025, a global event showcasing the ways artificial intelligence is driving real-world business transformation.

Whitlatch will speak in the session "AI Enterprise Value: Real World Applications" on November 20 at 2:15 PM PST, where he will explore how organizations can move beyond experimentation and apply real AI implementations that deliver measurable impact in complex enterprise environments.

"At Ignite is where the customer impact of AI in tech takes center stage," said Colin Whitlatch, CTO at Kahua. "We're moving well beyond early experiments and into AI that's beginning to reshape how work gets done. At Kahua, that means using AI to simplify complexity today, while building toward a future where teams can work smarter, faster and with greater confidence."

Built on Microsoft technology, Kahua provides a secure, modern asset centric project management platform that enables customers to build, deliver and manage capital programs intelligently and in alignment with their unique organizational needs. Through its partnership with Microsoft, Kahua is advancing AI responsibly across enterprise workflows, ensuring security, trust and operational readiness at scale.

At Microsoft Ignite, Kahua will highlight Kahua AI, a new capability inside the Kahua platform that brings intelligence directly into the daily user experience: helping teams search, summarize, structure and act on information with interactive, integrated AI. Online or offline, teams can turn unstructured information into real-time insights that improve collaboration and decision-making. kBuilder, the proven low-code platform builder, has enabled developers to build robust, enterprise-grade applications that support some of the world's most complex capital programs. Now kBuilder Canvas, the no-code evolution of kBuilder, is enhanced with AI-assisted creation. Customers and partners can design and deploy custom solutions in minutes, using natural language instructions, without coding expertise or lengthy development cycles.

For years, "AI is unlocking entirely new possibilities for how organizations build, operate and manage the world around us," said Brian Moore, President of Kahua. "With Kahua AI and kBuilder Canvas, we're giving customers the tools to create what comes next, not just in construction, but across any industry where teams need to move faster, work efficiently and do more with less."

Kahua is not just delivering AI that improves today's workflows for its existing customers; it is building the platform that will help shape the next generation of intelligent solutions across the entire built environment and beyond.

About Kahua

Kahua is a leading platform for asset centric project management® and analytics software for the government, healthcare, education, commercial and energy sectors. Our platform, the most secure in the industry, helps owners and contractors improve efficiency, reduce costs and manage risk across the entire project lifecycle. Our unique asset-centric approach streamlines the asset handover process. With purpose-built solutions for vertical markets and a low-code environment, users can be up and running quickly, with the flexibility to conform to their specific requirements over time.

