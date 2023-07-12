Constructor Announces Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Constructor's customers can now accelerate the time-to-value of using Constructor and Salesforce Commerce Cloud in tandem — optimizing product discovery across digital commerce experiences

SAN FRANCISCO , July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor today announced it has launched the Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering retailers to accelerate the time-to-value of using Constructor and Salesforce Commerce Cloud together — so they can rapidly and effectively personalize and optimize product discovery across shoppers' digital commerce journeys.

The Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=ae2be66d-7c97-4a82-99f6-a3dd97298c8b&tab=e.

Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce

With the Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce, Salesforce Commerce Cloud users can quickly and easily upload their product catalog information to Constructor. Constructor's secure, automatic ingestion of product, pricing and inventory data takes place in just a few clicks, right from Salesforce. Users can be up-and-running the same day as Cartridge installation.

By indexing their data into Constructor's powerful ecommerce search, autosuggest, browse, recommendations and Quizzes tools with the Cartridge, retailers can deliver immediate, individualized and cohesive experiences — across search results, product recommendations and the entire digital shopper journey. They can also optimize those experiences to reflect metrics that matter to them, such as conversions, gross profit and more.

With its new listing on the AppExchange, Constructor is expediting both how retailers can connect the two platforms and tap into their combined power.

Comments on the News

"Ecommerce companies today seek to connect shoppers with the products they need and love — and when they can do this in a way that's easy and enjoyable for shoppers, it adds up to a great customer experience," said Kevin Laymoun, Chief Revenue Officer, Constructor. "Our Cartridge app demonstrates our commitment to helping drive high-impact interactions. With our platform and its connectors, ecommerce companies can create personalized, omnichannel experiences that delight shoppers and are great for business — a win-win."

are great for business — a win-win." "The Constructor Connect Cartridge for B2C Commerce is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by putting the power of personalization at their fingertips to improve product discovery," said David Lee , Vice President of Product Management, AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 11 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Constructor

Constructor is the only product discovery and search platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, home24, Very Group, Birkenstock and Bonobos. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.io

