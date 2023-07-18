Constructor Announces Integration with BigCommerce -- Rapidly Powering Product Discovery with BigCommerce Catalog Data

Now, it's quick and easy to tap into the combined power of Constructor and BigCommerce to optimize online shopping experiences and boost loyalty, engagement and revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , an AI-powered product search and discovery platform for ecommerce companies, today announced the immediate availability of Constructor Connect for BigCommerce on the BigCommerce App Marketplace. This integration connects Constructor with BigCommerce's ecommerce platform so retailers can power product discovery with real-time product data and deliver personalized, revenue-generating experiences across the shopper journey.

With its open SaaS ecommerce platform, BigCommerce empowers tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies — across 150 countries and numerous industries — to create beautiful, engaging online stores. Constructor uses product catalog data — combined with its clickstream AI , zero-party data and other retail data streams (e.g., loyalty program information) — to deliver personalized experiences across search results, product recommendations and more: all optimized for businesses' unique key performance indicators (KPIs).

Using Constructor Connect for BigCommerce

With Constructor Connect for BigCommerce, it's quick and easy to connect and upload BigCommerce product catalog information (products, variations and categories) — as well as pricing, inventory and other data — to Constructor. Ecommerce companies can:

In just a few clicks, integrate and sync necessary data from BigCommerce to power Constructor solutions, including Search , Browse , Recommendations , Quizzes and more. The done-for-you integration greatly reduces dependency on engineering resources and third-party apps, and users get to see their product data from BigCommerce on the Constructor dashboard the same day as installation.

from BigCommerce to power Constructor solutions, including , , , and more. The done-for-you integration greatly reduces dependency on engineering resources and third-party apps, and users get to see their product data from BigCommerce on the Constructor dashboard the same day as installation. Significantly reduce manual work. Post-integration, future changes made to companies' BigCommerce product catalogs are automatically reflected in Constructor. And with automated updates to the Constructor connector, there's little-to-no manual maintenance needed.

Post-integration, future changes made to companies' BigCommerce product catalogs are automatically reflected in Constructor. And with automated updates to the Constructor connector, there's little-to-no manual maintenance needed. Monitor catalog, pricing, inventory and other data synchronization status on the Constructor self-service dashboard.

on the Constructor self-service dashboard. Use the connector to support multi-storefront capabilities — leveraging BigCommerce product data from multiple channels and flexibly configuring searchandising preferences through Constructor on a per-channel basis.

"Our partnership with Constructor further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. "Constructor shares our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."

Nick Opderbeck, head of partnerships, North America, Constructor, said: "Ecommerce companies today face the need to better turn search results and browsing experiences into revenue — creating omnichannel experiences that deliver value to their businesses and shoppers alike. With Constructor and BigCommerce, companies can identify campaign optimization opportunities and empower their ecommerce teams in real time. Our new connector expedites the time-to-value of using these world-class solutions together. Now, ecommerce companies can move faster to create shopping experiences their customers will love."

About Constructor

Constructor is the only product discovery and search platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, home24, Very Group, Birkenstock and Bonobos. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.io

SOURCE Constructor