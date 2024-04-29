Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant Named Best New Ecommerce Solution in 2024 American Business Awards®

Judges call Constructor's generative AI-based conversational product discovery tool "a much-needed solution in the ecommerce world to increase revenue and conversions"

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , the leading AI-powered product discovery and search platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced it is a winner in the 2024 American Business Awards ®. Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant (ASA), a generative AI-powered conversational product discovery tool, earned a gold Stevie® Award — the highest-level honor — in the "New Product: Electronic Commerce Solution" category. Judges recognized ASA for "revolutioniz[ing] online product discovery" and increasing "conversions and revenue growth for retailers."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. — public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small — are eligible to submit nominations. The program received more than 3,700 nominations this year.

ASA blends generative AI with Constructor's personalization technology and ability to optimize for ecommerce companies' key performance indicators (KPIs). Flexibly implemented across ecommerce sites and apps — including in the search bar, with an AI search toggle or as a personal assistant/chat pop-up — ASA gives shoppers the unique ability to explain what they need in longform, natural language or even have a conversation.

When shoppers ask questions or make requests — such as "I'm going camping with my preteens for the first time in Acadia National Park. What supplies do we need?" or "Find me a dessert recipe for someone who likes strawberries and is gluten-free." or "What can I wear to a beach wedding in the Caribbean in August?" — ASA provides recommendations that make sense contextually, align with the retailer's inventory and are personalized to the shopper at hand: reflecting their preferences, history and intent.

The American Business Awards judges said the following about ASA:

"Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant (ASA) revolutionizes online product discovery."

"Excellent application of AI to deliver customer value."

"A much-needed solution in the ecommerce world to increase revenue and conversions."

"Definitely solves an important pain point for website visitors."

"I love the ability to converse with the chatbot as I would with an associate in the store for recommendations."

"Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant demonstrates innovation in ecommerce by enhancing customer experiences through natural language interactions and personalization."

"Demonstrated benefits include increased conversions and revenue growth for retailers."

"Very interesting use case for gen AI."

"This is a great addition to Constructor's portfolio of search and discovery for ecommerce."

"Impressive utilization of AI to develop an innovative solution for ecommerce."

In less than a year since ASA was unveiled , customers — including major grocery chains, apparel brands and general retailers — have reported results including: 10% increase in website revenue, 6% increase in search conversions, 7% increase in clicks and more.

Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO and cofounder of Constructor, said: "We're really excited about, and energized by, the potential for generative AI to improve ecommerce product discovery. As we set a relentless pace for product innovation, we're also committed to ensuring we use AI in a way that drives sustained, measurable value. Our AI Shopping Assistant is an example of this: helping shoppers by giving them new ways to discover products they're interested in and increasing confidence in their purchases, while also increasing retailers' bottom line. This terrific recognition from the American Business Awards reinforces the feeling that we're on the right path and having a positive impact on ecommerce environments today."

ASA is a leading-edge capability in Constructor's holistic product discovery platform and as such, pulls data from (and feeds it to) the platform in real time. In the last six months, shoppers interacted with Constructor's platform more than 100 billion times, with Constructor learning from every query and interaction to personalize experiences across search , browse , product recommendations , landing pages , product-finder quizzes , ASA and more.

In addition to helping shoppers more easily discover the best item for them, ASA can be used in additional ways : including for combatting zero-result searches, populating better autocomplete suggestions (based on search trends, content in reviews, etc.), and generating personalized product recommendation images within on-site text (such as in guides and blog articles).

This win in the American Business Awards comes on the heels of other milestones and momentum for Constructor, which recently reported doubling revenue for the third year in a row. Constructor is a current finalist in the 2024 CODiE Awards for "Best AI-Driven Technology Solution" and last year, was named " Best AI Solution " in the inaugural Convrt Awards for ecommerce innovation.

In addition, Constructor ranked highest in the strategy category in " The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search And Product Discovery, Q3 2023 " — recognized for "strategic strengths in innovation and adoption," with reference customers who "...feel well supported and overwhelmingly expect to remain with the vendor in the long term."

For more information about Constructor and its AI Shopping Assistant, please see https://constructor.io/products/ai-shopping-assistant/ .

About Constructor

Constructor is the only product discovery and search platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in B2C and B2B ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, The Very Group, home24, Bonobos and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.io .

SOURCE Constructor