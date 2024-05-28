Constructor Named a Visionary in the First-Ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery

Report notes that search and product discovery "helps organizations meet the demands of today's B2B and B2C buyers"

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , the leading AI-powered product discovery and search platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Search and Product Discovery .1 According to the report, search and product discovery (S&PD) "helps organizations meet the demands of today's B2B and B2C buyers."

Constructor's award-winning technology delivers personalized, cohesive experiences across the buyer journey — enabling ecommerce companies to increase revenue and conversions , and execute on other metrics that matter.

Gartner defines search and product discovery as "applications that augment digital commerce solutions to facilitate navigation, filtering, comparisons and ultimately selection of products" — noting that "buyers of S&PD products are looking to use these platforms to deliver and support a unique, compelling and consistent CX [customer experience] across many channels." According to the report, "Demand for differentiating S&PD continues to grow, as it is often seen as a relatively cost-effective way to provide optimal experiences in the path to purchase — without fully replacing an incumbent digital commerce or DXP [digital experience platform]." Gartner also explains that, when it comes to S&PD, "'headless' options — that is, decoupled front ends or architectural approaches that put them on a path to composable commerce — are often preferred."

Constructor's headless platform — the only ecommerce product discovery platform built from the ground up using AI, rather than bolting it on after the fact — delivers on the promise of composable architectures, adding more business value fast. A founding member of the MACH Alliance , which advocates for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, Constructor helps B2B and B2C ecommerce companies — including Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, Very Group and Fisheries Supply — drive personalized, revenue-generating experiences across search results , browse functionality , product recommendations , landing pages , product-finder quizzes , its AI Shopping Assistant (ASA) and more.

As ecommerce companies look to create value-driven S&PD experiences, they often find that surfacing simply relevant results (e.g., shirts when someone searches for "shirts") no longer cuts it. Gartner explains that "for many years, the key to a site or app search was relevance. However, good relevance has become highly commoditized and is not enough on its own." Constructor powers highly personalized, highly attractive results (such as displaying shirts in the buyer's preferred brands, styles, colors, size, price point, etc.) — using clickstream behavioral data and multiple types of AI to accurately gauge and cater to an individual's intent.

"We've long said that in ecommerce, moving beyond relevance is critical. We feel that buyers need experiences that are contextualized to them, and that what we show shoppers shouldn't just be relevant, but it should be attractive products they actually want to buy. The results we've delivered for our customers highlight the power of delivering attractive — not just relevant — experiences," said Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO, Constructor. "There are lots of exciting advances on the horizon of ecommerce search and product discovery, and we're excited to help companies harness them."

Finkelshteyn continued: "We believe our recognition as a Visionary in this Magic Quadrant validates Constructor's vision for the future, while underscoring the power of our AI."

Founded in 2015, Constructor is also the youngest company among the vendors evaluated in the report, as per the founding dates. Constructor was named a Visionary in this Magic Quadrant based on its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Laser-focused on ecommerce, Constructor has powered more than 100 billion buyer/shopper interactions in the last six months — enabling ecommerce companies to drive hundreds of millions of personalized experiences every day. The company recently received a gold Stevie® Award in the 2024 American Business Awards® (best new "Electronic Commerce Solution" winner for ASA) and was named best "AI Solution" in the Convrt Awards for ecommerce and a finalist in the 2024 CODiE Awards ("Best AI-Driven Technology Solution"). Constructor was also recently ranked highest in the strategy category in " The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search And Product Discovery, Q3 2023 " report.

And with generative AI (GenAI) poised to further transform search and product discovery, Constructor is helping the world's leading apparel brands, grocers, general retailers, manufacturers, distributors and other ecommerce businesses realize great value today.

The recently unveiled Constructor AI Shopping Assistant (ASA) was mentioned in the Gartner Quick Answer: How GenAI Impacts Digital Commerce Search & Discovery Experience report.2

ASA combines GenAI with personalization — with customers reporting results including a 10% increase in website revenue, 6% increase in search conversions, 7% increase in clicks and more. In addition, Constructor's GenAI-powered Attribute Enrichment — which automatically generates and enriches product catalog data — has helped customers achieve 97%+ accuracy in product tagging and labeling.

It behooves ecommerce companies to investigate and implement compelling GenAI use cases such as these. As Gartner notes in the new Magic Quadrant, "By 2026, at least one new GenAI-based conversational UI pattern in S&PD will disrupt traditional search and browse UIs, penetrating at least 5% of the market."

More information on Constructor is available on Gartner Peer Insights™ , which displays customer reviews — with Constructor averaging 4.9 stars out of 5, based on 27 ratings (as of May 16, 2023). View more customer testimonials at: https://constructor.io/customers/ .

1 Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Search and Product Discovery, Mike Lowndes, Aditya Vasudevan, Sandy Shen and Noam Dorros, May 13, 2024.

2 Gartner, Inc., Quick Answer: How GenAI Impacts Digital Commerce Search & Discovery Experience, Aditya Vasudevan and Mike Lowndes, November 30, 2023.

About Constructor

Constructor is the only product discovery and search platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in B2C and B2B ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, Very Group, home24, Bonobos and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.io .

