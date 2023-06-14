Constructor Named Best 'AI Solution' in Inaugural Convrt Awards, Celebrating Innovation in Retail

Constructor's product search and discovery platform honored among 'the absolute best in today's retail and ecommerce innovation' for helping retailers increase engagement, loyalty and revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor, an AI-powered product search and discovery platform for ecommerce companies, today announced it is a winner in the inaugural Convrt® Awards, which shine a "spotlight on the absolute best in today's retail and ecommerce innovation." Constructor was the winning "AI Solution" — honored for using artificial intelligence to help ecommerce companies drive deeper engagement among shoppers, and increase conversions and revenue.

The Convrt Awards are an independent and international awards program, recognizing "who is doing the coolest, smartest stuff" at every level of retail: from ecommerce tools to the exploding world of AI, store design to product packaging, interactive experiences to inventory. Ecommerce executives and influencers — from AT&T, Bloomberg Intelligence, Johnson & Johnson, Zappos.com and more — made up the judging council, which evaluated projects and solutions based on their design, user experience, application of technology, innovation and ability to address and solve real-world problems. This year's entrants hailed from North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.

"Ecommerce is future-focused, and it's the breakthrough technologies, tactics, applications and thinking that help propel the industry forward," said Douglas Hampton-Dowson, founder and executive director of the Convrt Awards. "Our program celebrates the power of smart ideas and their transformative impact on the retail landscape — with winners showcasing impressive and diverse talent, creativity and ingenuity. Congratulations to Constructor for its compelling use of AI in improving and personalizing the shopper experience, while providing a valuable tool for retailers themselves."

Ecommerce companies across the world use Constructor to create revenue-generating omnichannel experiences: blending what's attractive and highly relevant to the shopper with what's good for business. Constructor uses its clickstream-based AI — along with zero-party data and other retail data streams (e.g., loyalty program information) — to deliver personalized experiences across search results, category and listing pages, product recommendations and more, all optimized for retailers' unique key performance indicators (KPIs). Constructor's clickstream AI — which factors in what each shopper clicks on, adds to cart, purchases, spends the most active time viewing, scrolls right past and didn't engage with, etc. — results in faster, better personalization that saves merchandisers time, helps retailers comply with data privacy regulations and increases revenue per visitor.

Recent platform additions

In particular, Constructor was recognized for recent, key additions to its product discovery platform, including Constructor Quizzes, which supports consumer-powered personalization. The Quizzes module enables retailers to pose a series of brief questions to online and mobile shoppers, much like an associate would in-store. Based on each person's responses, Quizzes instantly and dynamically personalizes the items and recommendations the shopper sees next — mapping them to the individual's wants and needs. As part of Constructor's holistic product discovery platform, Quizzes data also helps inform future personalized experiences across the shopper journey.

And as generative AI transforms many areas of ecommerce (and business at large), Constructor is trialing exciting beta products with its customers — integrating ChatGPT with Constructor's product discovery platform to support long-form, personalized search trained on ecommerce data.

"At Constructor, we have a commitment not just to relentless innovation but to also — and most importantly — making sure our solutions improve the shopper experience in meaningful ways and drive measurable value for ecommerce companies," said Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO, Constructor. "This award from Convrt is especially energizing for us because it underscores the successes of our most important audience: our customers. It reinforces our dedication to helping them create winning product discovery and search experiences that achieve their business goals."

This award comes on the heels of other milestones for Constructor: including doubling revenue year-over-year, growing headcount by 79% over the last year, and expanding its geographic reach — particularly across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), as well as Asia-Pacific (APAC). For more information on how Constructor is helping retailers increase engagement and revenue, please see https://constructor.io/customers/.

About Convrt

Convrt represents the designers, engineers, visionaries, innovators, and unsung heroes who endeavor to push the retail industry forward. Unlike other industry recognition or awards – Convrt is not owned or influenced by any trade magazine, tradeshow, conference, consultancy, solutions provider, or brand. The Convrt Statuette is a unique piece of art designed in New York City and produced in collaboration with the manufacturers of the Emmy® and MTV awards. Learn more at convrtaward.com.

About Constructor

Constructor is the only product discovery and search platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, home24, Very Group, Birkenstock and Bonobos. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.io

SOURCE Constructor