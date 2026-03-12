Constructor Reports 82% Customer Growth in FY26, With its Platform Powering 322 Billion Shopping Interactions

Agentic AI innovation, strong retailer adoption and industry recognition reinforce Constructor's leadership in ecommerce search and product discovery

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor, the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced milestones from a standout FY26 (Feb. 1, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026) — marked by significant customer growth, major advances in agentic AI, and unprecedented platform scale. As ecommerce shifts toward more intelligent and dynamic shopping experiences, Constructor deepened its impact across the industry:

Grew its customer base by 82% , reflecting strong demand from ecommerce companies worldwide.

, reflecting strong demand from ecommerce companies worldwide. Finished the year with 96% gross revenue retention , signaling that customers who adopt Constructor overwhelmingly stay with it and build long-term partnerships.

, signaling that customers who adopt Constructor overwhelmingly stay with it and build long-term partnerships. Continued to expand globally , growing EMEA revenues 116% year over year. Constructor also increased global headcount by 45% , with significant growth across North America, EMEA, Latin America and APAC.

, growing EMEA revenues 116% year over year. Constructor also , with significant growth across North America, EMEA, Latin America and APAC. Launched important new product innovations , augmenting its agentic suite and shipping core improvements across all of its discovery products — driving measurable gains for retailers in revenue, relevance and shopper experience.

, augmenting its agentic suite and shipping core improvements across all of its discovery products — driving measurable gains for retailers in revenue, relevance and shopper experience. Powered 322 billion product discovery interactions with its AI platform — or more than 10,000 personalized shopping experiences per second — a 266% increase over two years ago.

As AI technologies mature and shopper expectations continue to rise, ecommerce companies are turning to search and product discovery (S&PD) as a key performance driver. According to Gartner®: "Demand for differentiating S&PD continues to grow. It is often seen as a relatively cost-effective way to provide optimal experiences in the path to purchase — without fully replacing an incumbent digital commerce or digital experience platform."1

Constructor's award-winning AI reasoning engine enables those experiences, tapping into real-time shopper behavior signals on an ecommerce site, then augmenting them with petabytes of anonymized, real, first-party and zero-party data. The platform relies primarily on reinforcement learning to continuously improve interactions across the buyer journey, from search to browse to AI agent conversations and more.

Additional milestones from FY26 include:

Customer momentum and results

Constructor continued to expand its footprint across global retail markets in FY26:

Signed leading brands across industries , with new marquee customers across North America, EMEA, Latin America and APAC.

, with new marquee customers across North America, EMEA, Latin America and APAC. Saw strong traction across apparel, grocery, cosmetics, general retail, furniture, B2B manufacturing and distribution, wholesale, and other specialized sectors.

across apparel, grocery, cosmetics, general retail, furniture, B2B manufacturing and distribution, wholesale, and other specialized sectors. Works with hundreds of leading ecommerce companies to power personalized, revenue-generating experiences.

to power personalized, revenue-generating experiences. Delivered measurable impact, with documented case studies released in 2025 showing results including: a $35 million increase in revenue, a 47% increase in revenue per visitor, and ROI exceeding 21X.

AI innovation

With nearly two-thirds of shoppers having used tools like ChatGPT in their daily lives, consumers today are becoming more open to — and increasingly expect — generative and agentic AI experiences across online shopping. Constructor's AI is built for this new reality: powering product discovery that goes beyond simple relevance (for example, showing any jeans for a "jeans" search) to true attractiveness (jeans in the individual's preferred styles, shades, size, price point, etc.), highlighting items each shopper wants to buy.

As Forbes puts it: "The shift from relevance to attractiveness is more than a technological upgrade; it's a fundamental transformation in how retailers connect with their customers… Constructor is leading the charge in redefining ecommerce search and product discovery through advanced AI-driven personalization."

Building on that momentum, Constructor introduced and expanded several innovations in FY26:

Unveiled AI Product Insights Agent (PIA), a virtual "product expert" and Q&A tool embedded on product detail pages. PIA answers shopper questions in real time, suggests prompts (learning which questions correlate with increased revenue), and helps shoppers buy with confidence. Retailer results include a 52% increase in add-to-cart rate and 56% increase in purchase rate, among other performance gains.





(PIA), a virtual "product expert" and Q&A tool embedded on product detail pages. PIA answers shopper questions in real time, suggests prompts (learning which questions correlate with increased revenue), and helps shoppers buy with confidence. Retailer results include a 52% increase in add-to-cart rate and 56% increase in purchase rate, among other performance gains. Expanded global deployments for AI Shopping Agent (ASA), which supports natural language search on retail sites (e.g., "I'm going to a wedding in the Caribbean; what should I wear?"), delivering in-stock, personalized results. ASA also became available in the AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace for streamlined procurement. Retailers using ASA have reported results including a 10% increase in website revenue, 6% increase in search conversions, and 2X higher conversion rates.





(ASA), which supports natural language search on retail sites (e.g., "I'm going to a wedding in the Caribbean; what should I wear?"), delivering in-stock, personalized results. ASA also became available in the AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace for streamlined procurement. Retailers using ASA have reported results including a 10% increase in website revenue, 6% increase in search conversions, and 2X higher conversion rates. Launched its Retail Media Suite , applying its expertise in product-ranking to the fast-growing onsite retail advertising market. Constructor personalizes sponsored listings across search and browse — uniquely optimizing paid and organic results together and showing an ad in a given slot only when it outperforms the top organic option, based on the metrics retailers tell the system to optimize for. Customers have reported seven-figure gains in onsite advertising revenue, with margins north of 90%, without sacrificing organic performance.





, applying its expertise in product-ranking to the fast-growing onsite retail advertising market. Constructor personalizes sponsored listings across search and browse — uniquely optimizing paid and organic results together and showing an ad in a given slot only when it outperforms the top organic option, based on the metrics retailers tell the system to optimize for. Customers have reported seven-figure gains in onsite advertising revenue, with margins north of 90%, without sacrificing organic performance. Added capabilities to make Constructor's AI usable within additional channels, including offsite AI agents and conversational platforms such as ChatGPT.

Industry leadership and analyst recognition

Constructor was widely recognized for its advances in agentic AI and ecommerce performance over the last year:

Named the #10 most innovative company in the world for retail by Fast Company, recognized for "pointing shoppers toward what they need."

Was the only vendor to rank #1 in three out of five use cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Search and Product Discovery report.4

Original research and benchmark insights

In FY26, Constructor continued to advance industry understanding through original benchmark research and large-scale platform data analyses, including:

State of Ecommerce report, in partnership with Shopify: This annual survey of more than 1,500 shoppers across the U.S., U.K. and Germany examined AI adoption, product discovery behavior, generational differences and evolving shopper expectations.





report, in partnership with Shopify: This annual survey of more than 1,500 shoppers across the U.S., U.K. and Germany examined AI adoption, product discovery behavior, generational differences and evolving shopper expectations. Beyond Relevance : This data-backed report analyzed 609 million shopper searches, responsible for $9.8 billion in revenue — highlighting the impact of search on ecommerce revenue and making the case for "attractiveness" as a more effective standard for search performance.





: This data-backed report analyzed 609 million shopper searches, responsible for $9.8 billion in revenue — highlighting the impact of search on ecommerce revenue and making the case for "attractiveness" as a more effective standard for search performance. Prime Day and Black Friday platform analyses: Constructor delivered insights drawn from billions of product discovery interactions — highlighting shifting seasonal demand patterns, deal-seeking behavior, and the growing impact of on-site AI agents.

"This past year reflects a broader shift happening across ecommerce," said Eli Finkelshteyn, Constructor CEO and co-founder. "As retailers look to deliver experiences that are truly compelling to each shopper, AI has to do more than demo well — it has to understand intent and drive clear, measurable outcomes. That's where agentic AI is really being proven out now. It's moving from pilots to production, and we're seeing a notable uptick in customers deploying it and realizing measurable gains. We're proud of the momentum we've built, and even more excited about what's ahead as we continue helping ecommerce companies create smarter, more valuable shopping experiences."

About Constructor

Constructor is the AI-driven search and product discovery platform that scales, learns, and adapts to how shoppers actually buy. Its central reasoning engine uses reinforcement learning to improve with every shopper interaction — delivering the right product to the right person in the right context at the right time. By learning directly from real shopper behavior across a company's own properties, Constructor continuously drives stronger performance across the metrics that matter most. Purpose-built for ecommerce, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for leading brands such as Sephora, Petco, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Learn more at constructor.com.

