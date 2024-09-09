Constructor Named to Will Reed's Top 100 -- Honoring Companies Shaping the Future of Workplace Culture -- for Second Straight Year

Ecommerce product discovery leader recognized for its work environment anchored in purpose, growth, collaboration and customer-centricity

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , the leading AI-powered search and product discovery platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced it has been named to Will Reed's Top 100 for the second year in a row. The award spotlights innovative companies that are shaping the future of workplace culture — with Constructor recognized for fostering a welcoming, transparent and inclusive work environment that prioritizes employee growth and well-being, and customer-centricity.

A leading executive search firm, Will Reed presents the Top 100 Awards in conjunction with PitchBook , a premier data provider for the private and public equity markets. To select the winners — who are actively building cultures rooted in purpose, growth, belonging and care — industry judges assess companies on business criteria, as well as workplace culture accomplishments, philosophies and dimensions.

Named #7 in Will Reed's Top 100 (up from #19 in 2023), Constructor is a remote-first organization with team members spread across 26 countries. Constructor's core values — "We get to the right answer empathetically," "We're passionate in owning our work and making it have an impact," and "We enjoy what we do" — are embedded across the company's culture and operations.

"Earning this recognition for the second straight year underscores our commitment to a dynamic, collaborative and fun work environment," said Rawson Daniel, chief operating officer at Constructor. "We know fostering these environments isn't a one-and-done endeavor but a journey. So, we strive to continually provide the support, tools and opportunities that help employees drive success — both for them professionally, and for our customers. As Constructor tackles important product discovery challenges, we couldn't be prouder of our talented and amazing team making this work possible."

The back-to-back Will Reed awards come on the heels of other milestones for Constructor — including, most recently, securing $25 million in Series B funding and increasing its valuation to $550 million (nearly triple that from its 2021 Series A round). Earlier this year, Constructor announced its rapid expansion in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA): growing customer-facing headcount there by 133% since the beginning of 2024. The company was also honored this year with gold Stevie® Awards in the International Business Awards® , American Business Awards® and Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence , and earned a gold award in the Convrt Awards for retail innovation.

As it builds the next generation of ecommerce search and product discovery solutions, Constructor is actively hiring across engineering, product, sales and more.

"I'm proud to know the companies on Will Reed's Top 100," said Beth Gentile, partner at Will Reed. "As an executive search firm, we know candidates always want the 'real scoop' on a company's culture. The winners on this year's list have demonstrated a real commitment to building and continually investing in a company culture that sets them and their employees up for success. Congratulations to Constructor and our other winners for creating values-driven cultures where both employees and customers thrive."

To learn more about Constructor, as well as this award program, please visit https://www.willreedstop100.com/winner7-constructor .

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's AI-first solutions make it easier for shoppers to discover products they want to buy and for ecommerce teams to deliver personalized experiences in real time that drive impressive results. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.com

SOURCE Constructor