Constructor Named to Will Reed's Top 100 of 2023 -- Honoring Companies Shaping the Future of Workplace Culture

News provided by

Constructor

08 Sep, 2023, 08:10 ET

A leader in ecommerce product discovery, Constructor is recognized for its collaborative, welcoming and transparent work environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor, the leading AI-powered product discovery and search platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced it has been chosen for Will Reed's Top 100, an award spotlighting companies who are shaping the future of workplace culture. A remote-first organization, Constructor was recognized for promoting a collaborative, welcoming and transparent work environment.

Through its Top 100 Awards, Will Reed, a leading executive search firm, honors companies at the forefront of curating thoughtful, caring and innovative cultures. Will Reed team members, along with industry judges, evaluate companies against culture and business dimensions to determine program winners.

"Our employees are the heart of our business at Constructor," said Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO and co-founder, Constructor. "We're committed to fostering an environment where they're empowered to solve fascinating and challenging problems, grow with us, and collaborate on becoming successful together — driving success in their own careers, for our business and, most importantly, for our customers. We're incredibly proud that some of the smartest and most driven people in the world choose to work at Constructor, and our employee retention rates are among the best in the industry. This recognition from Will Reed is a testament to our talented and incredible team members. We're lucky — I'm lucky — to get to work with them."

The Will Reed Top 100 award comes amidst a period of rapid growth for Constructor, which grew headcount by 79% in FY22 and doubled year-over-year revenue. As it builds the next generation of product discovery and search solutions, the company is actively hiring across engineering, customer success, sales and more.

Other recent milestones and accolades for Constructor include being named "Best AI Solution" in the inaugural Convrt Awards for ecommerce. Earlier this year, Constructor was also recognized as a Leader in G2's Summer 2023 Grid® for E-Commerce Search Software (earning badges including Easiest to Use, Best Support and Easiest to Do Business With) and received a 2023 Top Rated Software Award from FeaturedCustomers.

In addition, last month, Constructor was cited as the top-ranked vendor in the strategy category in "The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search And Product Discovery, Q3 2023" report.

Paige Robinson, founder and CEO of Will Reed, said: "We've worked with hundreds of early-stage B2B tech companies who are on a mission to transform the way we live and work. We believe the most successful companies are those like Constructor, who are committed to building human-first cultures that offer purpose, belonging and growth."

Visit https://www.willreedtop100.com/winners-profile-constructor to learn more about Constructor's culture and this award program.

About Constructor
Constructor is the only product discovery and search platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in B2C and B2B ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, Very Group, home24, Bonobos and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.io.

SOURCE Constructor

Also from this source

Constructor Ranked Highest in Strategy Category Among Commerce Search and Product Discovery Vendors, in New Report by Independent Research Firm

Constructor Unveils AI-Based 'Attribute Enrichment' to Optimize Product Discovery and Result Relevance Across the Buyer Journey

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.