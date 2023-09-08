Constructor Named to Will Reed's Top 100 of 2023 -- Honoring Companies Shaping the Future of Workplace Culture

A leader in ecommerce product discovery, Constructor is recognized for its collaborative, welcoming and transparent work environment

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , the leading AI-powered product discovery and search platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced it has been chosen for Will Reed's Top 100 , an award spotlighting companies who are shaping the future of workplace culture. A remote-first organization, Constructor was recognized for promoting a collaborative, welcoming and transparent work environment.

Through its Top 100 Awards, Will Reed , a leading executive search firm, honors companies at the forefront of curating thoughtful, caring and innovative cultures. Will Reed team members, along with industry judges, evaluate companies against culture and business dimensions to determine program winners.

"Our employees are the heart of our business at Constructor," said Eli Finkelshteyn, CEO and co-founder, Constructor. "We're committed to fostering an environment where they're empowered to solve fascinating and challenging problems, grow with us, and collaborate on becoming successful together — driving success in their own careers, for our business and, most importantly, for our customers. We're incredibly proud that some of the smartest and most driven people in the world choose to work at Constructor, and our employee retention rates are among the best in the industry. This recognition from Will Reed is a testament to our talented and incredible team members. We're lucky — I'm lucky — to get to work with them."

The Will Reed Top 100 award comes amidst a period of rapid growth for Constructor, which grew headcount by 79% in FY22 and doubled year-over-year revenue. As it builds the next generation of product discovery and search solutions, the company is actively hiring across engineering, customer success, sales and more.

Other recent milestones and accolades for Constructor include being named " Best AI Solution " in the inaugural Convrt Awards for ecommerce. Earlier this year, Constructor was also recognized as a Leader in G2's Summer 2023 Grid® for E-Commerce Search Software (earning badges including Easiest to Use, Best Support and Easiest to Do Business With) and received a 2023 Top Rated Software Award from FeaturedCustomers.

In addition, last month, Constructor was cited as the top-ranked vendor in the strategy category in " The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search And Product Discovery, Q3 2023 " report.

Paige Robinson, founder and CEO of Will Reed, said: "We've worked with hundreds of early-stage B2B tech companies who are on a mission to transform the way we live and work. We believe the most successful companies are those like Constructor, who are committed to building human-first cultures that offer purpose, belonging and growth."

About Constructor

Constructor is the only product discovery and search platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in B2C and B2B ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, Very Group, home24, Bonobos and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.io .

