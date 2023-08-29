Constructor Ranked Highest in Strategy Category Among Commerce Search and Product Discovery Vendors, in New Report by Independent Research Firm

A 'Strong Performer' in the commerce search and product discovery space, Constructor is recognized for 'strategic strengths in innovation and adoption,' with reference customers who 'feel well supported and overwhelmingly expect to remain with the vendor in the long term'

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constructor , the leading AI-powered product discovery and search platform for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced that Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, has named Constructor a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Commerce Search And Product Discovery, Q3 2023." Among the select companies invited to participate in the Wave assessment, Constructor was the top-ranked vendor in the strategy category.

To access a complimentary copy of the report — which evaluates "the 10 providers that matter most" — please click here .

Forrester defines commerce search and product discovery as "software solutions that ingest product, customer, and logistical data and apply logic (via human-defined rules or machine learning models) to show products to shoppers. These solutions personalize that selection of products based on shoppers' historical activities, their behaviors in the current session, and the goals or configurations set by the merchant."1

In this Wave, Constructor received the highest possible scores (5 out of 5) in the "current offering" evaluation criteria of: usability and tooling, manual search and merch configuration, guided search and quizzes, type-ahead (encompassed in Constructor's autosuggest functionality), and content search. Constructor also scored a 5 out of 5 in the "strategy" criteria of vision, innovation, roadmap, and adoption.

The Wave also notes that:

Constructor's reference customers "…feel well supported and overwhelmingly expect to remain with the vendor in the long term."

"[Constructor] launched in 2019 and has disrupted the market with its superior vision to enable potential customers to test the product on their site before purchase and its outcome-driven functionality, with more on the horizon."

"Constructor has strategic strengths in innovation and adoption. Reference customers feel they had impact on innovation and appreciate the vendor's proactive approach."

"Constructor has strengths in usability and tooling, manual search and merchandising configuration, and guided search and quizzes."

Eli Finkelshteyn, Constructor's CEO, said: "We believe our top ranking in the strategy category and recognition as a Strong Performer validate Constructor's vision for holistic product discovery, which focuses on driving the best results for our customers and showing the most attractive results to their shoppers. In addition, we feel the description of our company, developed through conversations with our customers, underscores what we're most proud of: our relentless commitment to AI innovation to drive strong, tangible, measurable results for our customers, paired with going above and beyond to make sure our customers see success with our products."

Finkelshteyn continued: "As ecommerce companies seek to improve how customers find and search for their products, we're dedicated to creating highly personalized and compelling omnichannel experiences throughout the buyer journey. Across search results, category pages, recommendations, quizzes and everything else included in product discovery, we blend what's best for the buyer with what's best for ecommerce businesses — optimizing results in milliseconds to reflect each brand's unique KPIs."

As B2C and B2B ecommerce companies evaluate product discovery technologies, Forrester recommends in the Wave that "digital business leaders should look for commerce search and product discovery solutions that enable the preferred balance of manual control, AI-led optimization, and visibility," "prioritize the appropriate user's experience for their needs," and "support the most appropriate features for the brand or industry."

With Constructor's award-winning and flexible platform, ecommerce companies can serve up individualized and engaging experiences — across search results, browse experiences, product recommendations , landing pages , product finders and more — and deliver on metrics that matter. Purpose-built for ecommerce, Constructor combines clickstream-based AI with other ecommerce data streams to optimize experiences across touchpoints. Constructor's underlying AI and machine-learning algorithms are transparent to retail merchandisers, empowering them to understand what the system is doing, and fine-tune or override experiences as appropriate. And Constructor's Native Commerce Core™ — the heart of its platform — combines advanced algorithms, transformers and large language models (LLMs) to decode complex patterns, understand user intent and deliver real-time personalization. Clients report results including a $40 million revenue increase, a 15% increase in revenue per user, a 92% lift in recommendations conversions, a 16.5% lift in average order value, a 13% increase in search conversions and more.

Recent and popular Constructor innovations include Attribute Enrichment , which improves online product catalog quality by automatically generating and enriching product data, and Quizzes , which instantly provides personalized product suggestions based on how shoppers answer brief surveys. Constructor is also working with retail clients to integrate its new ChatGPT and transformer-powered AI Shopping Assistant into their sites and apps. This allows shoppers to express long form queries and needs like "recommend an outfit for me to wear to work" or "help me choose ingredients for a gluten-free meal for a family of four," and get back recommendations that are personalized to their history, preferences and intent, and reflect retailers' real-time inventory.

Constructor's placement in Forrester's Wave comes on the heels of many recent accolades for the company. Earlier this year, Constructor was named " Best AI Solution " in the inaugural Convrt Awards for ecommerce. Constructor was also recognized as a Leader in G2's Summer 2023 Grid® for E-Commerce Search Software (earning badges including Easiest to Use, Best Support and Easiest to Do Business With) and received a 2023 Top Rated Software Award from FeaturedCustomers.

For more information about Constructor's strengths and placement in "The Forrester Wave: Commerce Search and Product Discovery, Q3 2023," please see the report at: https://bit.ly/constructor-forrester-wave .

About Constructor

Constructor is the only product discovery and search platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's cloud-based solutions use natural language processing, machine learning-enhanced results ranking and collaborative personalization to deliver powerful user experiences across all facets of product discovery. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in B2C and B2B ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, Very Group, home24, Bonobos and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor.io .

