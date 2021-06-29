Consuelo Mack WealthTrack Provides Strategies for Navigating Market Bubbles, Climate Change Investing and Revising Retirement Financial Plans in New Season

The new season opens with the first of WealthTrack 's rare, two-part interview with Jeremy Grantham , who is known for identifying major market turns and is calling today's bull market a bubble of "epic proportions," rivalling the market tops in 1929, 2000 and 2008. Part two, Friday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m. (check local listings), will address Grantham's early advocacy of climate change investing: how to make money while actively helping the environment. Future episodes include an extended interview with renowned financial historian Niall Ferguson on how the lessons of history can make you a better investor.

"As the economy reopens individuals are faced with financial decisions they haven't had to make in over a decade," says Mack. "How do we cope with record high prices and rampant speculation in the financial markets, a resurgence in inflation, higher interest rates, labor and supply shortages? These are all new challenges with lasting ramifications for achieving financial security in retirement. Our mission on WealthTrack is to help people navigate these dramatic changes and build financial security to last a lifetime with advice from 'Financial Thought Leaders' and 'Great Investors.'"

WealthTrack's 18th season will continue to provide trustworthy, understandable advice from the best minds in the business world on how to build long-term financial security during these changing conditions. Major themes will cover financial market extremes, the effects of unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus, socially responsible investing and retirement planning risks.

Launched in 2005, Consuelo Mack WealthTrack remains one of the only programs on television devoted to long-term diversified investing. An award-winning business journalist, Mack handpicks each guest based on their long-term track records, professional reputation and integrity to provide the best information about investing, personal finance and retirement planning amidst economic, market and political changes. USA Today praised Mack's interview style as "quietly intelligent, thoughtful and aimed at a well-informed audience."

New episodes of Consuelo Mack WealthTrack air every week nationwide on public television (check local listings):

New York metro area:

Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on WLIW21

Saturdays at 8 a.m. on THIRTEEN

Sundays at 9 a.m. on NJ PBS

metro area: Fridays at on WLIW21 Saturdays at on THIRTEEN Sundays at on NJ PBS Los Angeles area:

Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal 2

Saturdays at 8 a.m. on PBS SoCal WORLD

Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. on KVCR Desert Cities 24.3

area: Wednesdays at on PBS SoCal 2 Saturdays at on PBS SoCal WORLD Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. on KVCR Desert Cities 24.3 Other markets: http://aptonline.org

Online: stream at wealthtrack.com beginning Fridays at 8 p.m. ET

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is also seen on the WORLD channel, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack's website ( http://wealthtrack.com ) features full episode streams, exclusive video interviews and episode outtakes featuring special topics and analyses of guests' investments. The site also features podcasts with next generation "Financial Thought Leaders" and "Great Investors," special research reports on economics, markets and strategy, Mack's "Action Point," guests' "One Investment" picks, transcripts and more.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is a production of MackTrack Inc. and a presentation of The WNET Group. The series is distributed nationally by American Public Television. Consuelo Mack is executive producer and managing editor. For The WNET Group: Diane Masciale is general manager, WLIW.

Funding is provided by ClearBridge Investments, Morgan Le Fay Dreams Foundation, First Eagle Investment Management, Royce Investment Partners, Matthews Asia, and Strategas Asset Management.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; and newsroom NJ Spotlight News. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for nearly 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and more than one-third of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, dramas, how-to programs, classic movies, children's series and news and current affairs programs. Doc Martin, Midsomer Murders, America's Test Kitchen From Cook's Illustrated, AfroPoP, Rick Steves' Europe, Pacific Heartbeat, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television, Legacy List with Matt Paxton, Lidia's Kitchen, Kevin Belton's New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, Live From the Artists Den, James Patterson's Kid Stew and NHK Newsline are a sampling of APT's programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT's programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

SOURCE The WNET Group

Related Links

http://wnet.org/

