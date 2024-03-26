Consulting Firm Embark Announces New York City Office Launch, Its Sixth Opening in the Past Year

Embark continues nationwide expansion into the Northeast.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consulting firm Embark continues its remarkable expansion with the opening of a new office in the heart of New York City. As one of the world's fastest-growing consulting firm, Embark has maintained its unprecedented growth in all economic and market conditions. The firm has opened 16 new offices over the last five years alone, including Miami, Atlanta, San Diego, and Raleigh in 2023.

"We have a stellar expansion track record, especially in top-tier markets," said Clancy Fossum, Chief Executive Officer at Embark. "So, given our concentration of clients already in New York City, this move fits perfectly into our expansion strategy. Embark's ready for the spotlight in the world's number one market."

The office, located off Park Avenue on the East Side of Manhattan, will provide a physical presence for the firm's rapidly growing roster of over fifty clients in the city. The new office will accelerate Embark's expansion in key practice areas like private equity, financial services, and mergers and acquisitions.

Further bolstering the move, Embark recently welcomed former Global CEO of Deloitte and NYC native Barry Salzberg as its newest board member. Along with its new strategic alliance with Coventure, an NYC-based investment firm with an extensive network in the Northeast, Salzburg's decades of professional relationships from across New York will be an invaluable springboard for Embark.

Zac Smith, Embark's National Head of Markets, NYC Market Leader, and veteran of several successful market expansions, will lead the firm's charge into the region. "This is an opportunity to showcase Embark's unique model in the world's premier market," said Smith, himself bringing expertise in M&A, process improvement, and finance transformation to the role. "Embark has consistently thrived, even when professional services has struggled as an industry. Now, we get to demonstrate our ability to flourish on the biggest stage possible."

In addition to New York City, the firm plans to expand into other key markets in the region later this year, including Washington, D.C. and Boston.

About Embark

Embark is a new kind of consulting firm, one intent on disrupting the professional services industry with a unique, innovative business model and mindset for the consulting space. Founded in 2010, the Dallas-headquartered firm now services 17 offices across the country, helping clients optimize finance, accounting, and technology with specialists from a spectrum of practice areas and industries. The firm has built an unprecedented company culture for elite consultants to transform the way businesses utilize people, processes, and technology. For more information, visit www.embarkwithus.com .

SOURCE Embark